Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramoon - Release date, plot, cast, and all you need to know

The famous historical K-drama, Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramoon, is scheduled to come out on September 9, 2023. The announcement of the second part of the Arthdal Chronicles franchise not only collected a teeming count of new viewers but it also summoned the season one fans who were awaiting a new season.

The production, often compared to Game of Thrones, has a roster of well-admired actors helming it. In the first season released in 2019, fans saw names like former Descendants of the Sun co-actors, Song Joong-ki and Kim Ji-won, alongside BLACKPINK's Kim Ji-soo (who later went on to showcase her acting further with Snowdrop, 2021), and Jang Dong-gun (Suits, 2018) to name a few.

Even though the previous actors are sure to be missed in the upcoming season, Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramoon boasts exciting renowned faces as entries to the cast.

This includes Lee Joon-gi who won hearts back in 2016 with the historical drama, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, Shin Se-kyung (Run On, 2020), who will appear alongside the reprised roles of Jang Dong-gun and Kim Ok-bin (Children of a Lesser God, 2018).

Here's what we know of Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramoon

Released back in 2019, the initial installment of the franchise takes the audience to the fictional ancient land called Arthdal, where Eun-seom (played by Song Joong-ki) is fated to destroy Arthdal since his birth.

This leads him and his mother to go through mounting difficulties, resulting in his eventual return to the mythical land. Meanwhile, his twin brother Sa-ya (Song Joong-ki's double role) is under Ta-gon's care.

The ambitious Tan-ya (played by Kim Ji-won), on the other hand, is also born with a similar fate as Eun-seom and is in line to be the next great mother of the Wahan Tribe while grappling with her own difficulties.

Cue in Ta-gon, the warrior and heroic savior of Arthdal because of whom the land flourished and prospered. His dream is to rule over Arthdal someday as its first monarch.

The first season came out in three parts - Part 1: The Children of Prophecy, Part 2: The Sky Turning Inside Out, Rising Land, and Part 3: The Prelude to All Legends.

Season two, Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramoon, takes place approximately a decade after the events of the first part. Song Joong-ki and Kim Ji-won's roles will be continued by Lee Joon-gi and Shin Se-kyung.

The season itself will deal with how the characters from the previous installment go about their lives.

Moreover, fans can expect an epic battle for freedom and power between Eun-seom and Ta-gon, while also looking forward to some powerhouse characters like Tan-ya and Tae Al-ha to unravel their courses of action.

While the first season was directed by Kim Won-suk, Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramoon is directed by Kim Kwang-sik. Additionally, this drama will drop on tvN and Netflix. The first broadcast will be from 9:20 pm KST on Saturday, September 9, this year.

More on Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramoon

Ahead of the new season's opening, the Arthdal Chronicles franchise has been dropping teaser posters of the characters, along with several teaser videos.

Recent character teasers have been rolled out, showing the majestic Wahan tribe high priest, Tan-ya, and another showing the Ago tribe leader, Eun-seom, in a warrior's stance.

As the finale of the first season saw a viewership rating of 7.4 percent nationwide, for admirers of the show, Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramoon seems to grow thrilling by the minute. It is only a wait of a few days to find out what the saga has in store for the viewers this time.