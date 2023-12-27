Michael Huntley opens National Anthem at NFL game days after winning The Voice 24

NBC's long-running singing reality competition, The Voice, recently saw the conclusion of its 24th season. It was American Country Blues singer Michael Huntley who emerged as the winner amongst a range of talented contestants.

Part of Neil Horan's team on the show, Huntley produced his rendition of Bob Dylan's Knockin' on Heaven's Door in the finale, which stunned both fans and judges.

Recently, after winning the show just days before, Huntley showed up at the SciFo Stadium to kick off the National Anthem in an NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers on December 24.

The Voice winner Michael Huntley impressed with perfect rendition of National Anthem during NFL game

Fresh off his big win on The Voice season 24, Huntley stole the show once again before the game officially kicked off. The Blues singer appears to be the latest entry in a long line of talented singers who have joined the mainstream after initially showing off their talent on The Voice.

Winner of The Voice 24, Huntley had proven himself as the most talented performer on the show right from the start. While the NBC show gave him more than enough opportunities to shine, something similar happened during the NFL matchup.

The rendition proved to be quite moving, as fans and the audience both seemed to respond heartily. It was Huntley's first public performance since his final appearance on The Voice 24.

Meanwhile, the singer had been touched after being voted as the winner and said the following to NBC Insider:

"I think for me, winning The Voice wasn't really my goal. Every time I went out there, my goal — every single time — was to create a moment. Because I never genuinely thought that I was going to win The Voice. I just wanted to create a resume to show exactly who I was."

Hence, Huntley was not looking to simply emerge as the winner. He was there to create memories and still managed to beat his fellow competitors, Lila Forde (Team Legend), Mara Justine (Team Niall), Jacquie Roar (Team Reba), and Ruby Leigh (Team Reba), for the title.

Huntley's journey on The Voice seems to have not just made him one of the most memorable performers to come to the franchise. It has also made him a bona fide icon who was swiftly called for what was his first NFL performance.

Huntley can expect his stock to rise further in the coming time and should make a regular appearance on mainstream television. Regardless, one thing is certain: Huntley had the time of his life on The Voice 24, and the same appeared to be true concerning his NFL performance.