Who is Michael Huntley? Meet The Voice season 24 winner

The Voice season 24 has finally crowned fan-favorite Michael Huntley as its winner in the finale episode held on Tuesday, December 19. The 33-year-old The Voice winner hails from Fredericksburg, Virginia, and has been praised numerous times for his rockstar demeanor along with his deep and controlled vocals on the NBC show.

According to his official bio in The Voice, music has always been an integral part of Huntley's life. At the tender age of four, he amused others by impersonating Elvis Presley. Later in life, he began taking music lessons at the insistence of a friend who heard him singing to himself one day and encouraged his potential.

While attending college, Huntley relocated to Nashville to try out his luck in the music industry. Unfortunately, he didn't land the successful deals that he had hoped for. Consequently, he returned home to Virginia and devoted himself to becoming a full-time musician, one day at a time.

Since 2022, he has been working as a booking agent for other musicians. He now tours five days a week all over Virginia for live shows. Huntley released his first single, titled Holdin' On, in 2022.

Huntley's journey on The Voice season 24

Huntley had been a lovable contestant on The Voice season 24. He drew attention to his remarkable vocal prowess right during Blind Auditions when he sang She Talks to Angels by The Black Crowes. His performance ended with all four coaches turning their chairs as a tribute to his voice.

The coaches recognized that despite being immensely talented, Huntley possessed an innate humility that suggested that he had performed on big stages and was used to thousands cheering for him. All the judges, including Niall Horan, John Legend, Reba McEntire, and Gwen Stefani, were eager to have Huntley on their teams.

According to the Deseret News, The Voice coach John Legend spoke about Huntley:

"It sounds like you’ve been on big stages before, so to look at you being so humble and shocked by all of us turning for you is kind of amazing to me. Your voice sounds so ready, it’s so ready for the world, ready for the radio. And truly one of the best voices we’ve heard.”

Huntley eventually sought the help of his six-year-old daughter Stella to decide upon his coach on The Voice season 24. He opted for Team Niall and went on to achieve stellar performances throughout the show, singing Hootie & The Blowfish's Hold My Hand, Joe Cocker's version of With A Little Help From My Friends, as well as Wanted Dead Or Alive by Bon Jovi.

What happened in The Voice season 24 finale?

The first night saw The Voice season 22 winner Bryce Leatherwood make a memorable appearance performing his single The Finger. Each of the five finalists then proceeded to sing two songs. Huntley sang Another Love by Tom Odell and Higher by Creed.

Earth, Wind & Fire, AJR, Keith Urban, Tyla, and Dan+Shay also performed on The Voice season 24 finale's first night. Though set to perform, Jelly Roll couldn't make an appearance and called in sick. On the second night, the coaches teamed up with their finalists to perform duets. Niall Horan and Huntley sang Knockin' On Heaven's Door together.

Horan, Legend, and Reba McEntire sang Let It Know and as a closing act, the Top 12 vocalists gathered for a group performance of Dance The Night by Dua Lipa.