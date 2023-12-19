Who is The Voice season 24 star Michael Huntley dating? All about his partner and kids

NBC’s The Voice season 24 will soon see its Finale Part 2 being aired after Part 1 proved to be a huge hit and included some exceptional performances from the finalists and the show guests. This included season 22 winner Bryce Leatherwood, who performed an original to give fans a taste of the kind of journey he has been on since winning the show.

Another talented face who made it to the semifinals was Michael Huntley, who showed an exceptional passion for music and songwriting right from the start. Huntley is a family man and previously mentioned his partner Hannah Cook and the relationship the two share on the show as well.

Who is Hannah Cooke? Everything we know about The Voice 24’s Michael Huntley’s partner

Huntley has also appeared on American Idol in the past, although he did not win the show. His journey on The Voice ended similarly as he was eliminated during the semifinals. While Huntley is in a committed relationship with Hannah Cooke, who is 20, the two have not been married. Cooke is known to be supportive of her partner’s musical career and often accompanies him during performances.

While the two are devoted to each other, Cooke is not active on social media and stays away from the spotlight. Set to graduate from GCC in 2025, Huntley is also the father of two kids, Michael and Stella, although it is unclear whether he fathered them from a previous relationship.

Regardless, Huntley has been known to be with Cooke for a long time, even if their recent relationship updates are unavailable. The two have been together for at least a year and a half, during which time they have been seen in public together multiple times.

While confirmed to be in a relationship, Cooke prefers to stay away from the media and has not been actively involved in Huntley’s The Voice journey. They might not have been together for the longest of time, but they appear to be completely devoted to each other and are desperate to build a long life together as well.

Huntley impressed fans and judges right from the start on The Voice. It all started with the 4-chair turn during the audition, which meant that all the judges thought he deserved to qualify for the next round. While Huntley makes a name for himself in the music industry, not many details about his family life are available, even though he has mentioned being in love with his partner multiple times.

Choosing to keep their personal lives away from the public sphere, Huntley and Cooke’s determination to stay together cannot be questioned.

Regardless, The Voice 24 has already seen Huntley showcase his talent via his performances on his originals, such as Holdin’ On. As the show comes to an end, Huntley's determination to establish himself in the industry would only have increased further due to his appearance on The Voice 24.