Who is Keilah Grace from Team Legend? 'The Voice' singer taught herself guitar at 8

Keilah Grace's strong vocals earned her a spot on The Voice's Team Legend. The Emmy-winning musical competition series has returned to NBC, with a star-studded panel of judges. In Season 21, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend are joined by pop sensation Ariana Grande as the fourth judge.

Keiliah performed Never Tear Us Apart by INXS for her blind audition and completely aced it, leaving Kelly, John and Ariana fighting over her.

John Legend won her over with these sweet words:

Keilah, what a journey you took us on vocally. Your voice has a lot of energy. It just radiates from the stage and I would love to coach you. It would be so much fun. No one on my team sounds like you. I would devote a lot of energy to making sure you have a special place to shine on this show.

Who is Keilah Grace on 'The Voice'?

Team Legend member Keilah Grace comes from Staten Island, New York. The 15-year-old singer was always encouraged to express herself through the medium of various arts. Grace grew up in a musical family.

The talented singer started her journey with music at a very early age of just eight years old. Keilah is a self-taught guitarist and pianist, and her love for playing instruments led her to songwriting.

After attending a Tori Kelly concert at the age of 12, The Voice participant took up music seriously.

Keilah performed live for local radio and also got the opportunity to perform solo at the St. George Theater for an audience of about 2,000 people.

Outside the world of music, Grace loves spending quality time with friends and family and is currently a junior in high school.

All about 'The Voice'

Season 21 of The Voice is hosted by Carson Daly. The hit reality show will air twice a week. This time, The Voice, brings back its live audience, who have not been included in the show since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. As of now, fully vaccinated fans are allowed to join the live audience of the show.

After three weeks of intense auditions for coaches Clarkson, Legend, Shelton and Grande to get through, they have selected their 12 member teams. The NBC show will have its viewers ready for some epic song battles in the coming weeks as the show shifts gears away from auditions.

