Who will win The Voice season 24? Fan predictions, release date, and more details

With The Voice season 24 finale just around the corner, fans of the NBC show can't help but speculate about the possible winner. The Voice season 24 premiered on September 25, 2023, and has been through a remarkable journey, traversing several rounds of blind auditions, knockoffs, lives, etc. Out of the five finalists, fan-favorite Ruby Leigh seems poised to be the next champion.

During blind auditions on The Voice season 24, only twenty contestants were able to secure turnarounds from all four judges together. It goes without saying that all of the top 5 finalists were among the twenty. Regardless of who wins the title, it is necessary to take a moment to appreciate the journeys of finalists Huntley, Ruby Leigh, Jacquie Roar, Lila Forde, and Mara Justine.

With their talent and vocal prowess, the finalists have time and again established their claim to be the champions of The Voice season 24, leading the coaches to opine that the amount of talent on display this season has been nothing short of phenomenal.

However, there can be only one lucky winner who will be crowned with the $100,000 prize money and a record contract with Universal Music Group.

Fans speculate The Voice season 24 winner

Fan-favorite Ruby Leigh is just sixteen years old and has already carved out a niche for herself in the country music genre. She belongs to Team Reba and has the advantage of being the youngest of the finalists on The Voice season 24.

In earlier editions of the show, similar young contestants Brynn Cartelli and Carter Rubin had lifted the winner's title when they were just fifteen years old. Similarly, past winners Sawyer Fredericks and Chevel Shepherd were sixteen years old at the time of their wins.

Given the show's tradition of crowning young vocalists, it could be said that Ruby Leigh has the odds in her favor. This is especially pertinent as Ruby has been a country singer throughout, and the country vote bank has always been fiercely devoted and united in delivering its mandate.

Ruby has had a successful run throughout the show's latest season. She first entered the limelight after impressing the four coaches during Blind Auditions through her rendition of 'I Wanna Be A Cowboy's Sweetheart'. Her ability to yodel was particularly praised.

Fans took to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to speculate about Ruby's potential victory.

During the battles, Ruby sang 'Jolene' against Al Boogie and emerged as the winner. In the knockout round, she sang 'Blue' and ended up defeating both Ms. Monet and Rachel Nguyen. Eventually, she breezed through the playoffs with her version of 'Long Long Time'.

Ruby was then voted through the top 12 to the top 9, finally reaching the top 5 with John Denver's 'Take Me Home, Country Road'. If Ruby plays her cards right, she might be able to beat her strong opponent, Huntley.

Where and when to watch The Voice season 24 finale

The finale has been split into two separate episodes, with Night 1 airing on Monday, December 18, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, and Night 2 will premiere on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

For those who do not have access to NBC, the episodes will be available for streaming on Peacock.