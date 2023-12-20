The Voice finalist Ruby Leigh survived a tornado before excelling on NBC show

NBC’s The Voice 24 recently came to an end with Michael Huntley being chosen as America’s winner for this season. However, the finale as well as the entire season saw a range of incredible voices come to the fore, which obviously included that of 16-year-old Ruby Leigh, who has impressed fans all over the world via her mature and talented performances.

The teenager produced a number of captivating originals and was part of Team Reba. She impressed the judges right from the blind audition round and continued to do so until the very end.

Ruby, however, has not had the most straightforward of journeys with respect to her young life. She revealed a range of harrowing details during the show, particularly related to a tornado that her family found itself in the wrath of when she was little.

The Voice 24 finalist Ruby Leigh survived a tornado long before making it on the show

Leigh once again found herself on the receiving end of some high praise from the judges during part 1 of the finale. She was asked about the kind of mature voice and the nuances that she has been able to build in her voice. Claiming that she knew exactly what the judges were talking about, Leigh opened up about the kind of struggles that her family had gone through before she made it to The Voice.

Leigh had sung her own rendition of Linda Ronstadt’s Long, Long Time, which led to John Legend in particular claiming that she sounded as if she had been “through so much.”

Talking to Carson Daly, Ruby claimed that this struggle was the exact reason and source of her maturity and overall strength. Claiming that her family suffered through a devastating tornado that left them with nothing, she said that she had to go through a lot of pain and heartbreak at a very young age.

Ruby revealed that it was her music that worked as a sort of coping mechanism and initially led to her attending ‘jam sessions’ with adult artists. The exposure might have been due to a tragedy, but it ended up resulting in one of the most talented singers that we saw on The Voice 24.

Her second performance during the finale was a rendition of Desperado from The Eagles. The singer once again touched the audience’s hearts, reminding the Voice judges exactly why the 16-year-old had managed to reach the finals in the first place.

With an astounding skillset, Ruby can be expected to make it big in the future, and she already appears to be well on her way. The Voice 24 came to a thrilling end on December 19, after its second part of the finale was released worldwide.