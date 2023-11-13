 What did Taylor Swift change the lyrics of Karma to? Travis Kelce reaction leaves fans gushing over duo 

Taylor Swift performed at the Estadio Más Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on November 11, 2023. During the final half of the concert, the singer performed a song called Karma, originally written as a reference to her ex, Joe Alwyn. However, the singer changed the lyrics of the song, singing in reference to her current beau, Travis Kelce:

"Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me."

Travis Kelce is currently the Super Bowl winning tight end at Kansas Chiefs and was in attendance at the concert alongside her father, Scott Swift. The American Football player's reaction to the lyrics change was caught on live camera and has since then gone viral, with fans gushing over the duo, as exemplified by the tweet below:

Netizens react to Taylor Swift's lyrics change

Netizens were quick to react to Taylor Swift changing the lyrics of the song Karma. Many fans were ecstatic about the duo's heartwarming relationship, with some pointing out how their relationship seemed to make both of them more happy than ever.

Some also commented on the fact that the lyrics change had increased the popularity of the song on the Apple Music streaming service. Some suggested asking Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce, their favorite Swift song.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift first started hanging out together in mid-2023, with an exclusive reveal by The Messenger on September 12, 2023, from an unnamed source stating:

"Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out. She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago."

A few days later, while live on Pat McAfee Show, Kelce invited the singer to watch his game, stating:

"I've seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit. We'll see what happens in the near future."

Since then, the duo have been going strong, with Swift attending multiple Kelce games, sometimes alone, sometimes with friends. The duo's relationship was made public when they attended the Saturday Night Live afterparty for season 49 together.

Subsequently, an unnamed source stated in an exclusive to People Magazine that the relationship was turning serious on October 27, 2023:

"It's quickly turning more serious. They share a strong work ethic and have a huge appreciation for life and their careers, strong family bond and values. Kelce is also sweet, goofy and just a blast to be around."

Taylor Swift is best known for her second studio album, Fearless (Taylor's Version, which was re-recorded by the singer in 2021. The re-recording has so far proved even more popular than the original version, peaking as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200, Australian, Canadian, Irish, Kiwi, and UK album charts.