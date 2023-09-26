"This is just too much on another level": NFL explained for Taylor Swift fans new to football meme sparks hilarious reactions online

Taylor Swift took the time out of her busy schedule of 80+ Eras tour dates to attend the Kansas City game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears on September 24, 2023. The singer was seen sitting alongside Donna Kelce, the mother of Swift's rumored beau, Travis Kelce.

Her appearance led to a flurry of Swifties suddenly grasping to understand the rules of American football. This led to some NFL memes to post an explainer for the fans, sparking hilarious reactions, as exemplified below:

Netizens react to Taylor Swift fan football explainer

Netizens were quick to react to the football explainer post for Taylor Swift fans, taking to social media, particularly X, to express their feelings on the matter. Some netizens reacted to the complexity of the rules in the game, while others expressed their fears that a football era had begun for the singer.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were later spotted leaving the stadium together after the game. The two were first linked together when Kelce talked about his attempt to give the singer a friendship bracelet, which had his number before a show, with his brother Jason Kelce on his podcast New Heights.

"I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little b***hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

Later on, The Messenger revealed in an exclusive on September 12, 2023, that the two were hanging out, according to an unnamed source.

"Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out. She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago."

Travis invited the singer to attend the game while he was live with The Pat McAfee Show on September 21, 2023. The player stated in his invitation:

"I've seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit. We'll see what happens in the near future."

An insider source elaborated on Swift's acceptance of the invite and her appearance at the game in an exclusive to People magazine, stating:

"Taylor is very focused on work right now and hanging out with her girlfriends. Travis invited her to the game, and of course she said 'yes.' She just thought it was a fantastic way to spend Sunday."

Taylor Swift last dated British actor Joe Alwyn for nearly six years. The duo met at the 2016 Met Gala and were confirmed to be dating in May 2017. They supported each other's projects, with Alwyn attending her concerts and Swift attending his film premieres. They also collaborated as writers on Swift's album Folklore.