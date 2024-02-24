“World peace attained”: Internet goes frenzy over Taylor Swift and Katy Perry’s photo together

Katy Perry, the American singer and songwriter has gone viral for attending Taylor Swift's first Eras Tour show in Sydney on February 23, 2024. They are known to be allegedly feuding for years.

The 39-year-old later shared a series of snaps and clips from the concert on Instagram, including a smiling selfie with Swift backstage, as per Billboard. She posted the carousel with the caption,

"Got to see an old friend shine tonight ♥️✨"

Swift wrote her 2014 song Bad Blood about an undisclosed female musician, which Perry famously interpreted as being about her, as per People. Netizens were pleased with the pair reportedly reconciling their friendship.

Katy Perry sings & dances to Bad Blood at Taylor Swift’s Sydney Eras Tour concert

Katy Perry posted about her trip to Australia on Friday, and the pictures caused a frenzy among fans online. The singer was attending Taylor Swift's famous Eras Tour in Sydney with a capacity of 81,000 people.

In one of the videos, Katy Perry was spotted singing along and dancing at the Accor Stadium to the pop superstar’s hit Bad Blood. The Instagram post showed the singer bopping her head to the track and belting out the song’s chorus, as Rita Ora grooved next to her, as per People.

Bad Blood, which is listed as the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 song of 2015, is rumored to be the reason for the two women’s alleged feud. Taylor Swift hinted that the song was about a female artist during a 2014 Rolling Stone interview. She said that the unidentified artist poached one of her backup dancers. The billionaire told the interviewer,

"It had to do with business. She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me. And I’m surprisingly non-confrontational – you would not believe how much I hate conflict. So now I have to avoid her. It’s awkward, and I don’t like it."

Although Taylor did not mention any name but Katy Perry soon tweeted in September 2014, "Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing..." She also told Billboard in 2015 that if someone "is trying to defame my character, you’re going to hear about it." Netizens soon connected Perry's and Taylor's words to a potential rivalry between the two, as per People.

Katy Perry seemed to be clearing up the rumors as she posted a selfie of the two smiling close to the camera. Netizens gave their opinions about the pair's reunion. Some of the reactions are given below:

The Anti-Hero singer also disclosed in a 2019 interview that she and Katy Perry set their bad blood aside. She said

"She sent me a really nice note and an olive branch to my tour when it started a while ago. From that point on, we’ve been on good terms."

Taylor Eras Tour began on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, United States, and is set to end on December 8, 2024, in Vancouver, Canada.