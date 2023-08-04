Taylor Swift North American Eras tour 2024: New dates, how to buy tickets, venues, and all you need to know

Taylor Swift has some thrilling news for her fans, as the music sensation has just announced her new North American tour dates, adding more shows to the popular ongoing Eras Tour in 2024.

Swift's new concerts will take place at some incredible venues. She will perform for three nights straight at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. Then, she'll bring her magic to New Orleans' Caesars Superdome and Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium.

She also added Canadian dates for her fans. The dates came out after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted to Taylor Swift to add Canada to her Eras tour.

This announcement has caused a lot of excitement among her fans.

Currently, registration for pre-sale on Ticketmaster Verified Fans is going on until August 5. After that, tickets will be available for general sale starting Wednesday, August 9 through Ticketmaster.

Fans can follow Swift's social media handles to stay updated with the latest news about the tour.

Taylor Swift's Eras North American tour will begin in Miami and end in Toronto

Taylor Swift will kick off the scheduled tour with her Miami concert, scheduled to take place on October 18, 2024. After performing across North America, the Bad Blood singer will finally wrap up her tour in Canada with a concert in Toronto on November 23, 2024.

Here are the venues and dates for the tour:

October 18, 2024 – Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium

October 19, 2024 – Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium

October 20, 2024 – Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium

October 25, 2024 – New Orleans, LA - Caesar’s Superdome

October 26, 2024 – New Orleans, LA - Caesar’s Superdome

October 27, 2024 – New Orleans, LA - Caesar’s Superdome

November 01, 2024 – Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium

November 02, 2024 – Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium

November 03, 2024 – Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium

November 14, 2024 – Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

November 15, 2024 – Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

November 16, 2024 – Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

November 21, 2024 – Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

November 22, 2024 – Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

November 23, 2024 – Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

Taylor Swift has 12 Grammy Awards and 46 nominations to her name

Taylor Swift is a singer-songwriter. She rose to fame when she was 16 years old with the release of her self-titled album in 2006. Taylor's music is a fusion of country and pop genres that deeply resonates with listeners and garners her a huge fan base.

Her breakthrough came in 2008 with the album Fearless, which earned her four Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year.

This remarkable achievement made her the youngest artist ever to receive such an honor. The success of Fearless propelled Taylor into stardom, as did subsequent albums like Speak (2010). Red (2012) continued to dominate charts worldwide and captivate fans across the globe.

In 2014, Taylor Swift switched gears to explore pop music with her successful album 1989. The album's single, Shake It Off, not only reached the top of the music charts but also showcased Taylor's versatility as an artist. Three Grammy Awards were added to her collection in 1989. Taylor has solidified herself as a force within the music industry.

In addition to her talents, Taylor Swift is also recognized for her dedication to philanthropy and activism. She actively lends her support to causes including education and disaster relief efforts, and advocates for LGBTQ+ rights. Through her platform, she strives to create positive change in society.

Taylor Swift continued to evolve as an artist and now became one of the biggest stars in the world, with 12 Grammy Awards and 46 nominations to her name. Her influence and accomplishments would only continue to grow in the coming years.