Best-dressed women at Met Gala 2024 

The most anticipated fashion festival, Met Gala 2024, took place on May 6, 2024. The event was held at the New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute, unfolding the exhibit theme "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

The biggest celebration of fashion presented 250 items from the costume institute's permanent collection. The celebrities adorned themselves with the dress code—The Garden of Time—taking inspiration from J.G. Ballard's dystopian short stories that suggest the Garden as the metaphor for human creation.

Aligning to the theme, celebrities have portrayed their ensembles in the show. Some are listed below.

Some of the best-dressed female celebrities at the Met Gala 2024

1) Zendaya in an ocean-blue gown

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

When it comes to the distinctive fashion statement, no one can beat Zendaya, and Met Gala 2024 is no exception. Zendaya, who co-chaired the show, added the drama with her ensemble. Styled by Law Roach for the event, she chose a gown by Maison Margiela's creative director, John Galliano.

In the ocean-blue color theme, Zendaya's dress was crafted with tulle and sheer fabrics. The upper part of the outfit was structured in corset design, accented in forest green. The gown was designed in a body-hugging structure with little trains, tinted in ocean blue.

A piece of ocean-blue sheer fabric was placed around her shoulder and some fruits were dangling through them, aligning with the Met Gala 2024 theme. The matching headgear added extra drama to the look. She chose dark brownish eye makeup and lip shade to complement the ensemble.

2) Mindy Kaling

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Actress and comedian Mindy Kaling turned heads at the Met Gala 2024 with a sculptural ensemble by Gaurav Gupta. She chose a subtle color palette, along with pleated fabric that added volume to the dress.

Mindy opted for the champagne-colored gown with a long train. With a plunged neckline, the outfit included voluminous sleeves and some dangling fabrics that rounded off the design.

The sleek bob and subtle jewelry complemented the actress' look.

3) Jennifer Lopez

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez decoded the 'The Garden of Time' at the Met Gala 2024 with the subtle form-fitting gown from Schiaparelli haute couture. The strapless dress was designed with an asymmetric hemline, adorned with an elongated train.

She added a luxe appeal with Tiffany Jewelry and a matching stiletto. Keeping a subtle makeup, Jennifer Lopez flaunted a voluminous bun at the top of her head. She finished off the look with a clutch.

Apart from these Hollywood A-listers, the Met Gala 2024 witnessed some classic red carpet appearances such as Anna Wintour's daughter and film producer, Bee Carrozzini, who donned a black ensemble. Other names included Alexandra Michler Kopelman, Deborah Roberts, and more.

