"Me and Lexi weren't together when Danielle got pregnant": Jimmie Allen clears up timeline of welcoming twins with "friend" amid split from wife

In a YouTube video posted on April 23, 2024, Jimmie Allen opened up about his relationships and the timeline of the birth of his children. It was recently highlighted that the 38-year-old country music singer had welcomed twins with another woman, Danielle, while he was married to estranged wife Alexis Gale.

In an emotional conversation with Kathie Lee Gifford, Allen revealed that he posted a picture with his twins on Instagram, and was misconstrued in every way. The 38-year-old singer made clarifications amidst the speculations about the birth of his twins.

"Me and Lexi weren't together when Danielle got pregnant."

Dustin Lynch With Special Guests: Jimmie Allen And LOCASH Live Stream Concert (Image via Getty/Jason Kempin)

Jimmie Allen clarifies his relationship history in conversation with Kathie Lee Gifford

2019

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale (Lexi) first met in Spring 2019 and revealed their engagement on July 16, 2019. In November, they revealed that they were expecting their first child together.

2020-2021

On March 1, 2020, Jimmie and Lexi welcomed their first daughter, Naomi. They tied the knot next year on May 27, 2021, at The Lake House Inn in Perkasie, Pennsylvania. Shortly after their marriage, they revealed that they were expecting another child. Their second daughter, Zara James, was born on October 16, 2021.

2023

Jimmie and Alexis at the 2022 CMT Music Awards (Image via Getty/Jason Kemin)

In a joint statement, the couple revealed two announcements on their Instagram. The couple filed for divorce in April 2023 and announced they were expecting another child together by the end of the year.

In the interview with Kathie, Jimmie revealed that he had been friends with Danielle for a long time. In May 2023, Jimmie issued a public apology to Alexis and their children for having an affair.

Apart from the relationship transitions, Allen's former day-to-day manager sued him for assault and sexual abuse. Allen denied these claims and disclosed that he was very disturbed by the accusations.

Jimmie explained that Danielle gave birth to their twins in June 2023, Aria and Amari, amid his separation from Alexis.

"So Danielle was pregnant first because me and Lexi weren't together when Danielle got pregnant. Twins were born first, then me and Lexi decided we wanted to try to work on our relationship."

2024-Present

Jimmie revealed the aftermath of sharing about the twins on Instagram.

"These articles come out, 'Jimmie Allen Gets Married Superfan Pregnant.'"

Jimmie explained that this was far from the truth and defended Danielle by reporting that when they got together, she was not with her husband at that time. For now, Jimmie is focusing on his career and children.

"I am healing and growing for me and my children."

The aftermath of relationship transitions: how is Jimmie doing now?

Jimmie Allen at the 2022 CMT Music Awards (Image via Getty/Mike Copp)

Jimmie Allen has six children, one from his previous relationship, three with Alexis Gale, and two with his friend Danielle.

During the sit-down with Kathie, he also revealed that although he and Alexis Gale tried to get back, it was over as they decided to break up for the second time. Allen revealed that one of his friends advised him to get back into the relationship, but he added that he didn't want to be in the relationship.

"If I know that I don't want to be in a relationship and I don't want to be married, and I know that she's not the person for me, and I'm not the person for her, why would I do that again to her? Why would I do that again to myself?"

Jimmie Allen has clarified his relationship timeline and plans to focus on healing and growing. The singer made history as the first Black artist to launch his career with a No. 1 single on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with his 2018 song Best Shot. The singer is grateful for his relationship with his children and wants to focus on his health and career.