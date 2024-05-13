American Idol season 22 episode 17: Recap and more details explored

The singing competition series American Idol season 22 is heading towards the end. Since the 2024 season first premiered, viewers have been anticipating the top 5 contestants followed by multiple eliminations. In episode 17, the top 5 contestants were seen competing for the winner's title by securing their position on the ABC show.

American Idol season 22 episode 17, titled Disney Night, was released exclusively on ABC on Sunday, May 12, 2024, at 8 pm ET. As per Rotten Tomatoes, the episode synopsis reads:

"The top five each perform two beloved favorites from the Disney songbook as America votes for the top three heading to the finale; guest mentor Kane Brown; Jenifer Lewis performs."

Kane Brown joined the season 22 judges as a guest mentor, and by the end of all performances, two participants were sent home, leading to the final top 3.

What happened on American Idol season 22 episode 17?

American Idol season 22 episode 17 started with Lionel, Luke, Katy, and Ryan's performance of You’ve Got a Friend in Me from Toy Story 4 hinting at the Disney special.

Followed by the judges' cover, the top 5 contestants who performed on stage included Abi Carter, Triston Harper, Emmy Russell, Jack Blocker, and Will Moseley.

The first American Idol season 22 artist to perform on stage was Abi Carter, who sang her version of Part of Your World from The Little Mermaid. Abi's voice fitted the song perfectly, Luke complimented her ability to transform into the Disney character herself, while Lionel told Abi she sounded like a princess. The studio audience was hooked by Abi's enchanting voice.

Next up was Triston Harper, who covered Almost There from The Princess and the Frog. Triston's stage presence impressed the judges, Katy praised him for his charisma, and Luke compared the top 5 finalist to Frank Sinatra. Overall, he received positive remarks.

Meanwhile, Emmy Russell sang The Climb from Hannah Montana: The Movie. After her American Idol performance concluded, the judges appreciated her for coming this far, they noticed improvement in her singing skills and vocal ability. Emmy's country voice went perfectly with the Hannah Montana song.

The fourth performer on episode 17 was Jack Blocker who sang Nobody’s Fool from Cars 2. While singing, Jack showcased a country style of the song, he was comfortable on stage and embodied a country singer vibe.

Luke compared Jack to Fred Astaire while Katy believed he could win the American Idol title with this performance.

The last contestant on stage Will Moseley sang The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy from Toy Story 4. Will's voice was a little shaky during the performance, it seemed as if he forgot the lyrics but Lionel said that it was for country singers "Cracking is believable."

Later in the episode, all five contestants returned for their second song. Emmy sang Carried Me With You from Onward. Triston covered Life is a Highway from Cars.

Meanwhile, Abi and Jack sang The Chain from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Space Oddity from Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny respectively. Will sang Born to Be Wild from D3: The Mighty Ducks.

Toward the end of episode 17, host Ryan revealed that the top 3 contestants were Will, Abi, and Jack heading to the next round, leaving Emmy and Triston as the eliminated participants.

Stream American Idol exclusively on ABC.