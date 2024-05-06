American Idol season 22 episode 16: Recap and more details explored

For episode 16 of American Idol season 22, released on May 5, the remaining seven contestants had to sing two songs to secure a place in the Top 5. The episode tested the contestant's choreography skills alongside their vocal range, as they had to perform a dance number for their first performance and choose an Adele song for their second.

The legendary Ciara guest mentored them in this episode after Shania Twain graced them with her mentorship last week. Two participants to go home this week were Julia Gagnon and McKenna Faith Breinholt after they failed to give the best of both worlds.

Recap of episode 16 of American Idol season 22

An added thrill to episode 16 of American Idol was Meghan Trainer's performance. As per the episode rules, she also sang two songs, namely To The Moon and her own song Been Like This.

The opening performance of the episode was that of Jack Blocker's. For his dance number, Jack went with Long Tall Sally by Robert "Bumps" Blackwell and energized the stage with his rhythmic beats and occasional pulls on the guitar strings. For the Adele song, he chose One and Only, which he delivered quite well.

Next up was Julia Gagnon who went with Roam by B-52. Her rock and roll performance left the judges and the audience stunned. While three judges loved her performance, Katy said that she missed out on some dance moves she was hoping to see. For her Adele song, Julia went with Set Fire to the Rain. Her perfection made Katy say, "That's exactly what Adele wants on her birthday".

Then it was Abi Carter's turn, and she chose My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark by Fallout Boy. Her dance performance was full of energy that wasn't seen from her throughout the season, and it left everybody surprised. Katy even said, "That performance made me scared for my job". Abi went with Hello for her Adele Night theme.

McKenna Faith Breinholt, for her dance song, went with E.T. by Katy Perry herself. Lionel said that she made the Katy Perry song her own, while Luke liked that she went outside her comfort zone to deliver it. For her Adele performance, McKenna went with Make You Feel My Love, to which Katy said that she loved how McKenna grew with every performance.

Will Moseley opted for Gimme Three Steps by Lynyrd Skynyrd when it came to the dance number. Lionel said that he enjoyed the fact that Will was having a good time while performing it, while Katy called him a "rockstar". Moseley's Adele pick was Rolling in the Deep, by the end of which he left the audiences and the judges clapping in a standing ovation, on American Idol.

Emmy Russell made the audience groove to Shut Up and Dance by Walk the Moon. She was the only performer who delivered her dance song sitting down at the piano, and Katy said that was okay because she sounded her best. Her Adele song for the night was Water Under the Bridge, which was also loved by the judges, on American Idol.

Last to perform was Triston Harper, who went for T-R-O-U-B-L-E by Elvis Presley. He also left the audience cheering by the end of his performance and the judges excitedly clapping in a standing ovation. For his Adele song, Triston went with Easy on Me, which was also loved by everyone.

Julia Gagnon and McKenna Faith Breinholt were the least-voted contestants on American Idol, hence they went home.

New episodes of American Idol season 22 air every Sunday, ABC, at 8 pm ET.