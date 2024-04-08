American Idol season 22: Katy Perry calls Abi Carter her "favorite" contestant

American Idol judge Katy Perry has declared Abi Carter her “favorite” contestant on season 22. The moment occurred in episode eight, released April 7, when the singing competition series returned to ABC with its top 24 participants.

The latest installment saw the contestants split into two groups of twelve. The first batch rendered solo performances at Disney’s Aulani resort in Kapolei, Hawaii, with alum Tori Kelly as their guest mentor. One of the contestants to perform was Abi Carter, who belted out a melodious rendition of Oceans (Where Feet May Fail) by Hillsong United.

After the end of her set, Abi amassed a standing ovation from all the judges with Katy Perry noting:

“I don’t know if I’m allowed to say it, but you’re my favorite.”

American Idol judge Katy Perry lauds Abi Carter

Katy Perry called the Platinum ticket holder a “gifted” singer, before reminding viewers that this was the third time they’d heard her sing. Abi’s last performance of If I Could Turn Back Time by Cher during Hollywood Week wasn’t up to the mark. She struggled with bronchitis and failed to deliver notes, but this time around, Katy noted Abi managed to redeem herself.

“I just think you are so gifted. When you first came to us you sang a Billie Eilish song and it was just like, oh my gosh, you can do a Hillside song? This is our third time hearing you sing. The second time you could barely make a note out. So, really this is like the second time we’ve heard you sing and I’m just so glad it reminded me of the angel that you are,” she said.

Country singer Luke Bryan’s critiquing comments aligned with those of Katy Perry. He highlighted how Abi Carter managed to use the entire set-up to elevate her performance. Luke complimented her instrumental part on the piano, the contribution of the background singers, and her big notes that came across as effortless and smooth. The American Idol season 22 judge noted:

“That was kind of like an experience. We saw you start at the piano. We saw you navigate that. We saw you and the background singers have the moment. We saw you hit the big notes. You’re definitely one of the front-runners and one of the favorites.”

Veteran judge Lionel Richie was so impressed that he urged viewers to vote for her:

“You had us all holding our breath. They were in the palm of your hand. Vote everybody!”

Meanwhile, guest judge Tori Kelly extended support to the young participant, stating:

“I’m shaking for you. I’m rooting for you so hard. I feel like performance is all about creating moments and you did exactly that.”

Abi Carter’s audition on American Idol season 22

Hailing from Indio California, 21-year-old Abi Carter revealed during her audition round that she came from a religious family. Abi, who is the second oldest of seven kids in her family, was raised by a single mom. When Katy Perry asked her the reason why she chose to audition for American Idol, Abi replied:

“I have been a fan of American Idol my entire life so I’ve been telling myself since I was a kid ‘When I got old enough I would do it.’ And I guess this is just me doing it.”

She belted out a melodious rendition of Billie Eilish’s What Was I Made For? leaving the judges impressed. While Katy stood up to hug her, Luke branded Abi the likely winner of American Idol season 22.

Abi was next seen this season performing as a trio with platinum ticket holders Julia Gagnon and Odell Bunton Jr.

The second round of American Idol’s Top 24 at Disney's Aulani Resort in Hawaii Part will be released on Monday, April 8, exclusively on ABC.