American Idol season 22: Triston Harper and Jennifer Jeffries sing an original during Hollywood Week

American Idol season 22 released its Hollywood Week episode on Sunday, March 31, which introduced viewers to the biggest rounds of cut-offs in the show’s history.

The stage was set for “Idol Arena,” which Lionel Richie deemed a “gladiators’s pit.” The rules of the arena were simple: Contestants would grace the enormous stage and sing at random while being surrounded by their opponents.

Previously, in five rounds of auditions, American Idol judges including Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie gave tickets to Hollywood to a total of 143 singers. In episode six, the selected players put up a plethora of melodious performances for the judges. Among them were Tristan Harper and Jennifer Jeffries, who chose to sing their originals.

American Idol contestant Tristan amasses crowd support

In a confessional, 15-year-old Tristan Harper admitted he never thought he’d make it to American Idol:

“Man, I never grew up thinking I’d be here. I’ve never been nowhere with these many lights, my bedroom that’s got one light.”

When in front of the judges, Tristan said the song he was about to sing was created with the help of his 86-year-old church friend, Sister Willie Mae. Originally, the track was penned by Willie Mae about two decades ago. The elderly persuaded Tristan to polish her idea, which gave birth to the song, Wrapped Up in Jesus.

Since the beginning of the performance, the 15-year-old had the crowd enticed with the heartfelt lyrics. People in the audience began clapping to Tristan’s rhythm which surprised Katy Perry, who leaned toward Luke Bryan and whispered,

“I like him.”

American Idol's Jennifer Jeffries raises mental health awareness

A couple of performances after Tristan, Jennifer Jeffries appeared on stage crooning You Were a Child, an original track about struggles related to mental health. The 17-year-old explained that music did not only save her, but also gave her a purpose. Through her writing and singing, Jennifer, who belongs to a big family of 9 siblings and 14 nephews and nieces, aims to help others.

While introducing her original track, Jennifer noted in a confessional:

“For Hollywood Week, the song that I’ll be singing is an original. It is called You Were a Child. It is about watching my siblings struggle with mental health and the effect it has on them and me. I am just seeing a lot of people who I am close with deal with anxiety and depression. The fear of losing someone that you love so much kinda haunts you a little bit.”

The 17-year-old’s moving performance prompted the three judges to give her a standing ovation. While Luke and Lionel appreciated her unique voice, Katy Perry noted:

“It’s a little rough, it’s a little dirty, it’s not perfect…and it’s awesome. I don’t know if you’re going to win this thing, but I think you’re going to be a star.”

Elsewhere, in episode six, after being pitted in the Idol Arena of Hollywood Week, only 56 contestants remained behind. After the elimination of 87 singers, the number will continue to dwindle in the next episode.

Out of the remaining 56, only 24 will be given the opportunity to move ahead in the singing competition series. American Idol season 22 will return with episode 7, titled Showstopper/Final Judgement on Monday, April 1.

Those interested can watch American Idol season 22 on ABC.