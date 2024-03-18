American Idol season 11: Alyssa Raghu gives third shot at audition, fails to impress Katy Perry 

American Idol season 22 returned with the fourth part of its audition round on Sunday, March 17, at 8 pm ET, on ABC. Viewers saw 11 contestants bag the golden ticket to Hollywood, and the episode also marked the return of show alum Alyssa Raghu. She accompanied her friend Julia Davo to the audition but ended up asking the judges for screentime for herself.

Though her best friend Julia did not make it to the next round, Alyssa Raghu ended up impressing Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. However, Katy Perry did not seem to be convinced by the plot twist of giving Alyssa another chance. American Idol viewers have previously seen the 21-year-old compete on the singing reality show in seasons 16 and 17.

Alyssa Raghu’s surprise audition on American Idol season 22

Alyssa Raghu came to the audition round to support her best friend and roommate Julia Davo. The latter, who shared her dream of becoming America’s next female superstar, sang David Bowie’s Life on Mars. Katy Perry found her voice quality “different” and a “bit heavy on vibrato.” Meanwhile, Luke Bryan said Julia had “incredible tools” but needed time to find out who she was as an artist.

Unlike the other judges, Lionel Richie appeared to be impressed by Julia Davo and voted yes, noting:

“I had the same feeling when I first saw Gaga. The journey might be something really special. I would love to see who you might turn into.”

He requested the other two on the judging panel to consider the depth of Julia’s talent, but Katy believed she needed some “refining.” Lionel Richie tried to convince Luke Graham to change his decision, but he refused highlighting Julia was still on the journey to find the true artist inside her.

Lionel Richie was disappointed with the turn of events and branded it the worst day of his life before Alyssa Raghu was called inside. The American Idol alum greeted the judges when Luke delivered the sad news that her friend did not make it to the next round.

Richie asked Raghu to bring Julia back to the show in the next iteration and that’s when the alum asked for permission to sing something for the judges.

“I know you said my voice was going to grow until I was 21, and you said that when I was, like, 15. But just for giggles I'd love to sing you something."

Katy Perry appreciated the idea and said “Why not?” giving Raghu the chance to present her rendition of Mariah Carey’s My All. The judges admitted the alum has grown since they last saw her as a teen, and Raghu followed their critique with her proposition:

“I have never competed on the show as an adult so I don’t know if that’s out of the question.”

Katy Perry firmly asked if Raghu was seeking permission to audition for American Idol this season, and the 21-year-old replied, “I know it’s in your hands but it’s like why not.” The Dark Horse songstress labelled it a weird plot twist and voted ‘no’, explaining she didn’t think Raghu could win American Idol season 22.

“I think this is a real weird plot twist. I think you could go in. Do I think you could win it? No, personally. If you were going to go to Idol one more time, I want to know beyond a shadow of a doubt that you could win. It’s a no from me”

Lionel Richie disagreed with Katy and voted ‘yes’ saying, “We have nothing to lose and you have everything to gain." The final decision was left in Luke’s hands and Raghu convinced the judge to let her in the competition.

“I like having you around. I’m going to give you a shot.”

Luke also pitched the idea that Julia could shadow Raghu this season to learn from her, but Katy Perry’s thoughts did not align with her fellow judge. She stepped away saying “I’m going to go”, while Richie and Bryan presented Raghu with her ticket to Hollywood.

American Idol season 22 will return with episode 5 on Sunday, March 24, at 8 pm ET, on ABC.