"Time to change the channel": American Idol fans call out alleged bias in season 22

American Idol season 22 returned with episode 2 on Sunday, February 25, continuing the audition round from last week. The brand-new episode witnessed a display of several applause-worthy performances by contestants. While some dove deeper into their country roots, a few chose to sing their originals.

However, a matter of concern among viewers happens to be the recruitment of some well-known faces this season. American Idol fans have taken to social media to highlight how a lot of the selected participants are either from Broadway, belong to famous families, or have gone viral on TikTok.

A section of viewers suggested they're growing irritated by the sob story pitches on the show. User @SandtownMama wrote on X:

"Well the sob story they-them-it-person is on American Idol - time to change the channel."

Many also suggested the show should ideally recruit nobodies and turn them into stars.

Why are American Idol fans disappointed?

A barrage of viewers are unhappy with the pattern of including already-known faces in the competition series.

Contestant Emmy Rose Russell, who became one of the major talking points in episode 2, is the granddaughter of country singer Loretta Lynn, who had a music career spanning 6 six decades. Emmy decided to perform her original tune Skinny, thereby captivating the judges with the emotional rendition.

Then came the entry of Nyachomba Muchai-Kinya, aka Nya, who is a Broadway performer. She crooned Willow Smith's Wait a Minute! during the audition and received a standing ovation from all three judges as well as a golden ticket to Hollywood for her immersive singing skills.

Last week, the premiere of American Idol kicked off with a plethora of performances and one of the highlights was the selection of former NFL player Blake Proehl. The 24-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina, sang a soulful rendition of Brett Young's In Case You Didn't Know, prompting Katy Perry and Lionel Richie to give him a standing ovation.

During the audition round, the Minnesota Vikings' wide receiver also spoke at length about his football career which was short-lived after suffering a knee injury. Blake credited his grandmother for being a major influence and source of inspiration in developing his newfound interest in music. His performance in the audition round also prompted Katy Perry to ask Blake for his autograph.

This was followed by the entry of TikTok sensation Mackenzie Sol, whose mother surprised him at the audition. Mackenzie is an influencer with a significant social media following, amassed by prank videos and witty vlogs. He was also given a standing ovation but the audition remains memorable for the moment when host Ryan brought his mother to the set. It was a happy and emotional family moment that moved all the judges.

Since the premiere of American Idol season 22, viewers have noticed this pattern - with selected contestants either coming from well-known families or having emotional stories or being popular online.

Many have since expressed their apprehensions about the auditions being rigged. Some also claimed they find it difficult to fathom what's real and what's scripted on the show.

The audition round for the singing reality TV show will continue for two more episodes before the competition reaches the main phase in Hollywood. American Idol season 22 will return with episode 3 on Sunday, March 3 on ABC.