What happened to Blake Proehl? All about American Idol contestant's injury

American Idol returned to ABC with a brand new season on Sunday, February 18, 2024. The premiere kicked off with a plethora of performances and one of the highlights was the selection of former NFL player Blake Proehl.

The 24-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina, sang a soulful rendition of Brett Young's In Case You Didn't Know, prompting Katy Perry and Lionel Richie to give him a standing ovation. During the audition round, the Minnesota Vikings' wide receiver also spoke at length about his short-lived football career.

Blake's father played in the league for 17 years and the youngster, in his bid to emulate his dad's career, dedicated several years to football. He suffered a knee injury in August 2021 after he signed with the Minnesota Vikings post the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft.

American Idol season 22 contestant Blake Proehl says he was "unable to walk"

Blake Proehl was placed on injured reserve and had to undergo surgery owing to a knee injury he suffered during a practice session, as per Sports Illustrated. Proehl's right knee reportedly buckled during a one-on-one drill, leaving him in serious pain. His injury was attended to immediately and Blake was carted off the field.

He opened up about the severity of his injury in a heartfelt Instagram post, marking the beginning of his "road to recovery."

"Sometimes God allows things to happen in your life because you were built to withstand the storm. I have put everything I have into this game. Every ounce of love and passion has been poured into my craft and my goals, but I understand that there are times like these that shine brighter for his greater purpose," he wrote.

About a month after his injury, Blake shared a photograph of himself seated in a wheelchair on a football ground. He penned words of encouragement for his followers in the caption as he wrote:

"In such a dark season of my life, I am beyond thankful. This is a period of growth. I have hope because without pain, there is no relief. Without struggle, there is no strength. Blessings come in all shapes and sizes and focusing on that changed my perspective."

Blake continued:

"Everyday I get to work with such amazing people in the training room, while learning from the best of the best on the field. To say I’m thankful is an understatement. For anyone struggling… find those small victories and keep fighting."

While recovering from his injury, the footballer developed a passion for music. The American Idol contestant posted a video of him singing for his grandma that went viral on social media.

Though he returned to the NFL in 2022, Blake couldn't play due to his injury and was on the team's practice squad. The following year, he was reportedly waived by the Vikings, as per the Observer.

He went on to release his first-ever single Falling Into You in March 2022. Blake credited his grandmother for being a major influence and source of inspiration in developing his newfound interest in music on American Idol season 22. He admitted in a confessional:

"I wasn't able to walk for so long that's where music kind of came in and saved me. My grandma is the reason why I'm here. I really didn't believe in myself at all, music wise and she is the reason why I have any confidence at all to be in this room."

His performance in the audition round of American Idol season 22 prompted Katy Perry to ask Blake for his autograph.

New episodes of American Idol season 22 will release every Sunday on ABC.