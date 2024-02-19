"That was a touchdown": American Idol fans celebrate footballer Blake Proehl's entry in season 22

Former NFL player Blake Proehl has been selected in the audition rounds of American Idol season 22, and fans are loving it. The Minnesota Vikings' wide receiver has garnered significant traction online after the premiere episode of the singing reality show was released on Sunday, February 18. Blake's grandma accompanied him during the audition.

The 24-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina, told the judges he was "anxious," before capturing hearts with his rendition of Brett Young's In Case You Didn't Know. Blake Proehl played the piano as his nana stood by his side throughout the set. In the end, the former footballer received a standing ovation from judges Katy Perry, who apparently got goosebumps during his set, and Lionel Richie.

American Idol fans who were equally impressed by Blake's performance took to social media to laud the NFL player. One user, @JoshuaR_Smith, reacted to his audition on X by writing:

"Damn. Go ahead, Blake Proehl. That was a touchdown."

Katy Perry was so impressed by his soulful rendition that she even ran up to Blake after the audition to get him to sign an autograph for her.

Blake Proehl's audition on American Idol season 22 impresses netizens

On the show, Blake Proehl explained how being an NFL player meant a great deal to him because his dad played in the league for 17 years. He grew up dedicating everything he had to football, and his dream finally came true as he signed with the Minnesota Vikings and played the sport professionally for three years.

His musical journey, however, began when the athlete braved a tough injury that almost rendered him unable to walk. In a confessional on American Idol season 22, Blake recalled:

"I went through a really tough injury. I tore a bunch of stuff. I don't want to get graphic. They just said hey it'll be a success story if you're just able to run again in general. That was definitely the toughest time for sure."

He broke down while recalling the injury but kept reaffirming to the cameras "I'm fine" and "I'm cool." Blake highlighted that it was music and his grandma's words of encouragement that saved him when he hit one of the biggest lows of his life.

"I wasn't able to walk for so long that's where music kind of came in and saved me. My grandma is the reason why I'm here. I really didn't believe in myself at all, music wise and she is the reason why I have any confidence at all to be in this room."

The former athlete told the judges he grew serious about music after a prank video he uploaded with his grandma went viral on social media. After his performance, Katy Perry lauded Blake's grandma for pushing the former in the right direction. She said, "Listen every grandma thinks that their grandchildren are great, but you," Katy pointed to Blake's nana "are right."

The singer added that, if Blake lets the American Idol judges be his coach, he can easily make it to the top 10. Luke Bryan credited him for creating a "real" moment, stating:

"You just did that song the right way in a very believable way, in a very innocent, vulnerable, like every girl that you sit down and sing that to, they're going to be melted butter."

Next came some more positive critiques from judge Lionel Richie:

"I wrote one thing down here that stood out, natural. It's just one of those things that either you have it or you don't. And in this case, my friend Blake you have stepped into that oval with guts and gusto."

American Idol fans are impressed by Blake's performance, and some of them have already declared him the winner of the series.

American Idol season 22 will release new episodes weekly every Sunday on ABC.