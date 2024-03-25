American Idol season 22: Bachelor alum Juan Pablo Galavis makes cameo during daughter's audition

American Idol season 22 returned with the fifth part of its audition round on Sunday, March 24, at 8 pm ET, on ABC. Viewers saw many contestants bag the golden ticket to Hollywood in the episode and one of them was 14-year-old Camila Galavis. Hailing from Venezuela, the youngster resides in Miami with her dad Juan Pablo Galavis, the leading man of The Bachelor season 18, released in 2014.

Camila was just 4 years old when her father starred on the ABC’s dating reality series. She is now a freshman in highschool, ready to pursue her career in the music industry.

While accompanying her daughter, Juan Pablo opened up about his reservations regarding sending Camila on TV this young. The Bachelor alum revealed he tried to hold her back as much as he could:

“She’s been singing since she’s little. The opportunity came she wanted to do it and I said ‘I don’t know if you’re old enough’ that was last year. Well, maybe next year and then here she is.”

Revisiting Camila Galavis’ audition on American Idol season 22

Juan Pablo sat by the piano watching his daughter perform a melodious rendition of Rabia by Joaquina. At 14 years old, she amassed a round of applause from the judges, but all of them appeared doubtful about sending her ahead in the competition. Katy Perry noted:

“You’ve got a good voice, it sounds a little young. It’s very like gots lot of personality. It’s very youthful. I’m just looking for some of those notes that could come out and really compete with the other contestants.”

Luke Bryan believed the biggest hurdle in Camila’s way was approaching the high notes. He predicted it could become a massive trouble for her in American Idol season 22. The country singer also voiced his doubts about the youngster being ready for participating in the competition series:

“Love your confidence, love your personality. It’s very listenable. Your voice it’s very pop. I think your biggest hurdle is the big high notes they are still giving you a little bit of trouble. I mean you are so young. I just don’t know if it’s ready yet.”

Lionel Richie agreed with Luke’s reservations and highlighted that Camila has a lot of work to do when it comes to experience. After Lionel’s critique, Luke quickly chimed in to add:

“I think the right producer right now can take your voice and cut a hit album on you but in this competition I think you’re gonna get swallowed up a little bit.”

When it came to voting, Camila received a ‘No’ from Lionel Richie and the judge suggested her to take time and develop. Katy Perry admitted Camila needs to train her voice but decided to give her a chance to prove herself in the competition series. The American Idol season 22 judge said:

“I think you have a very accessible voice. Yes, it needs a little bit of stretching. You’ve got a pop voice. I mean the biggest growing genre in music is Spanish music and you are authentically that. So, it’s a yes from me.”

In a confessional, the American Idol season 22 contestant noted:

“These people they have way more experience than me and if I make it I’m going to very happy and if I don’t it is fine because I am still young. I’ll be fine."

It all came down to Luke Bryan to break the tie and decide Camila’s future. He finally showed willingness towards giving the youngster a chance on American Idol, saying:

“I wrote no on my page but then I also told you the right producer could make you a hit song. So, I’m giving you a yes just based on that. You’ve got a radio tone.”

Camila Galavis received her golden ticket to Hollywood with the judges informing her that she has a lot of work ahead.

American Idol season 22 will air episode 6, titled Hollywood Week - Idol Arena, on Sunday, March 31.