The Voice season 25: Olivia Rubini secures last spot on John Legend's team

The Voice season 25 completed part 6 of its blind audition round in the latest episode released on Tuesday, March 12. Episode 6 featured a plethora of melodious performances by contestants including Olivia Rubini, who became the last person to earn a spot in the NBC singing reality show on John Legend's team.

Hailing from Wilmington, Delaware, the 24-year-old belted out Long, Long Time, a vintage number by Linda Ronstadt, released in 1970. Besides John Legend, all the other coaches expressed disappointment about their teams being full after listening to Olivia Rubini's blind audition.

The youngster revealed that she has been singing since she was a kid, receiving support from her dad, who she credited for producing all her music.

Olivia Rubini's blind audition on The Voice season 25

After Olivia began performing, it didn't take long for John Legend to turn his chair for her. At that moment, the 24-year-old giggled and went off the rails showing excitement but soon gathered herself to continue crooning melodious notes that impressed all the coaches.

Coach Reba McEntire clapped and cheered Olivia at the end of her audition, stating she would have definitely turned around if her team wasn't full. She called the youngster a "great singer" and her reservations were mutual with coach Chance The Rapper who dubbed the Delaware native a "star."

Dan, from the first-ever joint coach duo (Dan + Shay) of The Voice US, joined the bandwagon noting:

"Amazing performance. We're in the same boat. Unfortunately, our team is full. I could tell you believed what you were singing and that made me believe what you were singing. And that was just really powerful."

Coach Shay also complimented Olivia adding:

"I would buy your album today. We need more people like you in the world that moves people with their voice. That's what this show is about you have a very specific identity."

Shay highlighted that Olivia was the last performer to make it through the audition round of season 25 and immediately John Legend chimed in to add that he was waiting for the "perfect person" to fill the last spot. The All of Me hitmaker appeared glad that he didn't have to fight the other judges to include her in his team.

The Voice coach John explained that her voice came across to him as someone who "understands how to be a vocal artist and not just a singer." But the coach did not fail to mention that a few of her notes were a bit "wonky". John Legend said:

"The only time you messed up was when you got a little shaken up by me turning around. You literally stopped and giggled and then the next few notes were a little bit wonky. But as soon as you gathered yourself, you were back to perfect Olivia again. I'm just happy to complete my team with you. Welcome to Team Legend"

In a confessional, John said Olivia has a "special talent" and "unique voice" that will help her to move ahead in the competition.

After selection, Olivia Rubini also took to X to celebrate the monumental moment in her life. The Voice season 25 contestant shared a catalogue of photos with her "Team Legend" jacket.

The Voice season 25 will return with the next set of episodes on Monday and Tuesday, exclusively on NBC at 8 pm and 9 pm ET respectively.