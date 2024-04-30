American Idol season 22: Who went home tonight?

American Idol season 22 aired a brand new episode this week on Monday, April 29, 2024. The latest segment saw the top eight take the stage and sing their hearts out in an attempt to secure their place in the competition.

The segment saw America vote for their favorite contestants, and by the end of the segment, the Top 7 were chosen. Kaibrienne and McKenna found themselves at the bottom this week, and judge Katy Perry had the power to save one of them and help them advance to the next stage.

The Roar singer chose McKenna, thus ending Kaibrienne's American Idol season 22 journey during episode 15.

What happened in American Idol season 22 episode 15?

American Idol season 22 episode 15 started with the judges entering into a contest of their own. They each secretly submitted songs for the contestants to sing, and it was then up to the contestants which song they choose. The judge with the most songs, won.

The segment started with Will Moseley, who sang Folsom Prison Blues by Johnny Cash. The song was chosen by Lionel Richie, who believed that the American Idol season 22 contestant "killed it." Katy Perry praised the performance and said it was Will's "best performance" on the ABC show so far, while Luke Bryan said that the singer was getting better each week.

The next contestant to take the stage was Kaibrienne, who sang Traitor by Olivia Rodrigo. Although Kaibrienne thought Luke Bryan chose the song, it was Katy Perry's choice. Katy said the performance was "amazing" and "heartfelt." Richie felt the American Idol contestant sang from her heart while Luke called it a "real" moment.

Emmy Russell and Jack Blocker collaborated and sang Hello by Lionel Richie. The singer and judge hugged the two after the performance and said that they were a perfect combination.

McKenna Faith Breinholt performed next in the ABC show and sang Everywhere I Go by Lissie. The contestant believed the song was chosen by Lionel Richie, but it was Katy Perry's choice. The Wide Awake singer explained that she chose the song because Lissie reminded her of what McKenna could achieve.

Jack Blocker returned to the stage for his solo performance with Always On My Mind by Willie Nelson. The performance made Katy Perry cry, who was also the judge who chose the song. The judge said:

"I'm crying because I think you've finally been realized. You keep singing like that and you're going to surprise everyone in this contest."

Will Mosely then partnered up with Triston Harper for What Makes You Country by Luke Bryan.

This was followed by Abi Carter's rendition of Bring Me to Life by Evanescence. The song was chosen by Luke Bryan, who said he "created a monster." He praised the singer and said she took it to another level, while Lionel Richie said the performance was professional. Julia Gagnon sang Over the Rainbow, which was also chosen by Luke Bryan.

Abi, Juliea, Kaibrienne, and McKenna teamed up as Katy's Ladies to pay homage to the singer in light of American Idol season 22 being her last season as a judge.

Triston Harper returned to the stage and sang Sand in my Boots by Morgan Wallen. The song was chosen by Lionel Richie, who called the contestant a storyteller.

Emmy Russell, the last contestant of the night, sang Coal Miner's Daughter by Loretta Lynn. The song was chosen by Katy Perry and the rendition brought the singer to tears. She said:

"I chose this song not because you're Lorette Lynn's granddaughter, but because you can do anything now as Emmy Russell."

With having the most songs picked, Katy Perry won the judges' contest and had the power to save one contestant who was in the bottom. The judge chose McKenna over Kaibrienne and the Top 7 of American Idol season 22 were announced.

The contestants who will be performing next week are:

Julie

Emmy

Jack

Triston

Abi

Will

McKenna

Tune in next week to watch another episode of American Idol season 22 on ABC.