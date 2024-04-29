American Idol: Julia Gagnon makes it to the Top 8 

American Idol season 22 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, April 28, 2024. During the segment, the top ten contestants performed songs of their choice with the help of singer and songwriter Shania Twain, and featured former cast members Scotty McCreery and Just Sam, who returned to perform during episode 14.

Out of the ten contestants who performed in Sunday's episode was Julia Gagnon, who sang Here I Am by Bryan Adams. Her impressive performance helped her secure enough votes to make it to the next round as part of the Top 8.

American Idol season 22 will air another episode this week on Monday, April 29, 2024 on ABC.

Julia Gagnon's rendition of Here I Am earns her a standing ovation in American Idol season 22

In American Idol season 22 episode 14, the top ten contestants once again took to the stage to perform songs that would help them advance in the competition. The contestants who performed in Sunday's episode of the ABC show were Julia Gagnon, Kayko, Abi Carter, Kaibrienne, Will Moseley, McKenna Faith Breinholt, Emmy Russell, Jack Blocker, Mia Mathews, and Triston Harper.

Shaina Twain mentored all ten contestants to help make their performances better than ever. Ahead of Julia's on-stage performance, the contestant and the famed singer spoke about her choice of song, Here I Am by Byran Adams.

Twain told the American Idol contestant that Bryan Adams was her "fellow Canadian and a good friend." She said she couldn't wait to share the song with him, which excited Julia. She further told Julia that Adams would be thrilled to know that the season 22 singer chose his song.

Julia Gagnon explained that she loved the song, and she had an "emotional connection" to it. She elaborated on the connection during a confessional and said:

"The first time I heard this song I was only 4 years old. I remember watching the movie that it was from 'Spirit: Stallion of the Samaritan.' It's an animated movie about feeling like you don't belong, being different than the people you're surrounded by. I started sobbing when it came on."

The American Idol season 22 contestant added that the lyrics connected her to what it meant for her to be adopted.

During rehearsal, Twain told Julia that her performance was "impressive" and "really beautiful." She had one feedback for the American Idol season 22 singer, which was that the song seemed entirely focused on emotions. Twain further told Julia that it was a "good key" for her, but she wanted the performer to take it "half step down." The Any Man of Mine singer then told the cameras that Julia had a "powerful voice."

"But to highlight the power, it's also very important to like bring it down and show dynamics so I wanted to lower the key and to set up that big voice that was coming."

Twain further praised Julia after the rehearsal and said that she sounded nothing like Bryan Adams. She explained that she had made the song "her own."

On the main stage of American Idol season 22, Julia's rendition of the Bryan Adams song earned her a standing ovation from all the judges. Lionel Richie said about her performance:

"Wow, wow, wow. Way to build it, way to build it, take us down low, take it all the way to the top, show off that beautiful voice at the high level, that was fantastic."

Katy Perry said that she loved it when Julia went "super intimate" and asked for more of the "intimate stuff." Katy further said that, at one point, she thought Julia was Kelly Clarkson. Luke Bryan said that she had come a long way and done a great job.

