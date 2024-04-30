“That was rough” — American Idol fans react to Kaibrienne’s elimination

American Idol season 22 aired a brand new episode on Monday, April 29, 2024. During the segment, the top eight performed, and by the end of the two-hour-long special, fans knew who made it to the top 7 of the singing competition.

While fans were elated about several contestants who made it through, many were upset that Kaibrienne was eliminated. After the top six were announced, judge Katy Perry had the power to save another contestant between McKenna and Kaibrienne, and the Roar singer picked McKenna, making it a total of seven contestants.

Fans took to social media to react to the final decision and said that they hated seeing the season 22 contestant home. One person wrote on X:

"Ugh, that was rough. Hate seeing Kaibrienne go - Love her."

Expand Tweet

American Idol season 22 fans demand justice for Kaibrienne

In American Idol season 22 episode 15, the top eight performed once again. After the performances were over, fans voted for the contestants they wanted to see in the top six. Unfortunately, Kaibrienne wasn't one of them. She was in the bottom two and the only contestant to go home, since Katy Perry saved McKenna over her.

The singer's fans took to X to express their disappointment about her American Idol season 22 elimination and demanded justice for Kaibrienne.

"JUSTICE FOR KAIBRIENNE!!!!! #AmericanIdol" one person wrote.

"Justice for Kaibrienne bro how tf y'all get this wrong every week," another person wrote.

"Wow #AmericanIdol I am so happy to see you voted #Kaibrienne out so she can be the superstar she is despite your idiocy to let her leave! #Kaibrienne Can't wait for your first concert!'" one tweet read.

American Idol season 22 fans also chimed in on the bottom two contestants and said that Kaibrienne and McKenna didn't deserve to be the bottom two contestants.

"In absolutely NO world should Kaibrienne and McKenna have been in the bottom two. #AmericanIdol," one person wrote.

"YALL THIS BOTTOM ARE YOU FCKN KIDDING ME?! Horrrrrible picks America. But I'm not shocked #AmericanIdol," another person wrote.

"No way either Kaibrienne or McKenna should have been in the bottom two #AmericanIdol! No way at all. Something fishy going on with the voting," one tweet read.

American Idol fans also emphasized that Kaibrienne should have been saved.

"KB Should Have Been Saved #AmericanIdol," one person wrote.

Kaibrienne gets eliminated from American Idol season 22

In American Idol season 22 episode 15, the remaining contestants were not the only ones in the competition, as the judges had a contest of their own. Each judge anonymously submitted songs for each contestant to sing and the judge with the most picked song, placed on top.

As per the synopsis of the episode:

"The Top 8 perform one of three songs secretly selected by Luke, Katy and Lionel, who are each competing for most songs chosen. America votes live for the Top 6, and the judges make a save for the Top 7; plus, a special tribute to Idol alum Mandisa."

Kaibrienne picked Traitor by Olivia Rodrigo. Following her performance, as part of the judges' feedback, Luke Bryan said it was a "real moment," while Lionel Richie said she spoke for the "heart" and "killed it." Katy Perry noted that Kaibrienne's performance was amazing and heartfelt.

Later in the episode, Kaibrienne returned to the stage as part of a girl group consisting of Abi, Julia, herself, and McKenna as they paid tribute to Katy Perry. They introduced themselves as "Katy's Ladies" and sang Wide Awake.

American Idol season 22 will return next week and air a brand new episode on May 5, 2024, at 8 pm ET on ABC.