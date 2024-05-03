At what age did Eva Mendes become a mother? Actress opens up on late motherhood

Eva Mendes, the popular actress, recently spoke to People Magazine and talked about being pregnant at the age of 40. In the interview published on May 1, 2024, Eva Mendes stated how she could not have “imagined” being a mother earlier than 40. She said:

“When I was 40, it was a big deal for people when I was pregnant, and it wasn’t for me. And then I was 42 and I was pregnant with my second one and people were like, ‘Oh my God, you’re going to be so tired. That’s why people have kids in their 20s.’ I was like, that’s the most sorry, asinine thing I’ve ever heard.”

Eva Mendes continued:

“It takes more patience. In my 20s, I shouldn’t have even been around a child. I was just foul-mouthed and smoking. I could not have raised kids in any other era of my life but now, for sure.”

Eva Mendes, the popular actress best known for Hitch, Last Night and The Women, met her now-husband, Ryan Gosling during the shooting of their film, The Place Beyond the Pines. Eva gave birth to her first daughter in 2014 when she was 40 years old, and her second daughter was born two years later, in 2016, when the actress was 42 years old.

“I wanted to be there for all of it” - More details revealed as Eva Mendes opens up about being a mother at 40 years

Eva Mendes, born in 1974, made her way to the headlines when she gave birth to her first child at the age of 40. However, during her interview with People Magazine, she revealed that she “wanted to be there for all of it,” and that became one of the reasons why she decided to wait for so many years.

Mendes said:

“I was older, and I knew that my kids are going to be little once, and whatever I do or don’t do right now is going to affect them the rest of their life. … Your career comes and goes but kids, yeah, that was easy for me. They’re just formative years. I wanted to be there for all of it.”

She also stated how the decision to give birth was a “no-brainer” for her, as she called it the “easiest” decision she has ever made. Eva Mendes also exclaimed that while she made the decision, she did not feel any pressure, but “felt it as clarity.”

Mendes also said:

"It all matters when you have two little people watching you all day long. It's frightening but it's good because it makes me try to be a better person every day.”

While the couple, Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling, have known each other since 2011, it is unclear when the two started dating, and when they got married, as they decided to keep their personal lives private. This also includes details about their daughter, as Mendes once posted on Instagram in 2020, saying:

"I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I'll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won't post pictures of our daily life. Since my children are still so little and don't understand what posting their image really means, I don't have their consent. And I won't post their image until they're old enough to give me consent."

Before Ryan Gosling, Mendes also dated music producer George Augusto for nine years, as the couple started dating in 2002, but broke up in 2011. On the other hand, Ryan Gosling has also dated his co-star Sandra Bullock for a year in 2002, and Rachel McAdams for two years in 2005.