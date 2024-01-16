Eva Mendes responds to the viral meme of Ryan Gosling following his Critics Choice Awards 2024 win for I’m Just Ken

Ryan Gosling's reaction to his song I am Just Ken, which won the Critics Choice Awards 2024 for the Barbie movie, has gone viral online. When his song was announced as the Best Original Song at the awards ceremony, the 43-year-old Canadian actor looked shocked and a little stoic.

Gosling's reaction was hilarious, and his shocked expression and raised eyebrows during Sunday night's Critics Choice Awards 2024 quickly made him the face of a brand-new viral meme. Eva Mendes and fans were left in stitches, sharing the actor's priceless reaction across social media platforms.

The iconic moment has turned Gosling into an internet sensation, adding a touch of humor to the prestigious awards event.

Why Eva Mendes believes Ryan Gosling is "Kenough"

Eva Mendes took the internet by storm with her comments, sharing a meme featuring Gosling's surprised expression upon winning the award. Mendes declared, "I LOVE HIM!!!!" Eva Mendes believes Ryan Gosling is "Kenough."

Ryan Gosling's dapper all-white suit style raised eyebrows at the Critics Choice Awards 2024

The internet is excited over Ryan Gosling's response to snagging the Critics Choice Awards 2024 for his song I'm Just Ken from the Barbie film directed by Greta Gerwig. The actor's reaction has become a hot topic, capturing the attention of online communities everywhere.

At 43 years old, the Canadian actor's reaction was genuinely funny, as he appeared somewhat serious and shocked when they revealed his song as the Best Original Song winner at the awards event.

Sporting raised eyebrows and a look of surprise, Gosling swiftly turned into the poster child for a trending meme during Sunday night's Critics Choice Awards 2024.

Fans couldn't contain their laughter, spreading the actor's priceless reaction far and wide on various social media channels. The iconic moment has turned Gosling into an internet sensation, adding a touch of humor to the prestigious awards event.

Fans erupt at Ryan Gosling's memorable night

Despite his chart-topping song I'm Just Ken winning the Best Original Song award, Ryan Gosling opted not to take the stage for acceptance. Instead, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt received the accolade on his behalf.

During the acceptance speech, Mark acknowledged Ryan's contribution, quoting,

"Ryan Gosling, this is as much your award as ours. You made the audience fall in love with this song with your matchless performance, so thank you."

Mark Ronson expresses gratitude to the Gerwig-Baumbach duo

Following the award acceptance for Barbie, Mark Ronson extended gratitude to director Greta Gerwig and her co-writer and husband, Noah Baumbach.

Gerwig-Baumbach duo (Image via Getty Images)

"The fact that they had carved out 11 minutes for this prog-rock, power-ballad, dream-ballet, shred fest so the boys could cry and hold hands a little too was something we'll be forever in their debt for."

After the movie hit theaters, Barbie enthusiasts found an even deeper appreciation for a particular scene when behind-the-scenes clips surfaced online. Later, the scene received a holiday remix around Christmas, adding to the fans' delight.