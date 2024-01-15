Critics Choice Awards 2024: Full list of winners revealed

The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards 2024 winners list is out; some winners were expected, while others were big surprises. Held on Sunday, January 14, 2024, in Santa Monica, the event was hosted by Chelsea Handler. Harrison Ford was among the guests of honor, honored with the Career Achievement Award. Barbie actress America Ferrera received the 8th annual SeeHer Award.

As expected, Barbie had the most nominations with 18, followed by Poor Things and Oppenheimer with 13 each. The show turned out to be a true "Barbenheimer" event, with Oppenheimer picking up eight awards and Barbie following up with six. On the television side of Critics Choice Awards 2024 winners, The Morning Show surprised everyone with six nominations, followed by the fan-favorite Succession with five.

In the list of surprises in the Critics Choice Awards 2024 winners, Beef and The Bear won four trophies for TV against three of Succession. Emma Stone grabbed the Best Actress for Poor Things instead of Lily Gladstone who received the same title at the Golden Globes for Killers of the Flower Moon.

Full list of winners at the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards for Films

1) Best Picture

The well-deserved and undeniable winner in the category of Best Picture Critics Choice Awards 2024 is Oppenheimer. The nominations for the same included:

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Past Lives

Poor Things

Saltburn

2) Best Actor

Just like in the Golden Globes, Paul Giamatti picked up the winning trophy for The Holdovers. The remaining nominations are:

Bradley Cooper for Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio for Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Doming for Rustin

Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction

3) Best Actress

Surprising the audience that followed the Golden Globes as the precursor for the Critics Choice Awards 2024, Emma Stone won for her role in Poor Things. The remaining nominations are:

Lili Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller for Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee for Past Lives

Carey Mulligan for Maestro

Margot Robbie for Barbie

4) Best Supporting Actor

The talented Robert Downey Jr. received the Best Supporting Actor Award for his role in Oppenheimer. The nominations for the prize included:

Sterling K. Brown for American Fiction

Robert De Niro for Killers of the Flower Moon

Ryan Gosling for Barbie

Charles Melton for May December

Mark Ruffalo for Poor Things

5) Best Supporting Actress

Randolph won the Best Supporting Actress (Image via Focus Features)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph delighted moviegoers as she picked up the award for Best Supporting Actress for The Holdovers. Other nominations for the same were:

Emily Blunt for Oppenheimer

Danielle Brookes for The Color Purple

America Ferrera for Barbie

Jodie Foster for Nyad

Julianne Moore for May December

6) Best Young Actor/Actress

Dominic Sessa did good work in the movie (Image via Focus Features)

American actor Dominic Sessa picked up the winner’s award for his role in The Holdovers. The remaining nominations include:

Abby Ryder Fortson for Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret

Ariana Greenblatt for Barbie

Calah Lane for Wonka

Milo Machado Graner for Anatomy of a Fall

Madeline Yuna Voyles for The Creator

7) Best Acting Ensemble

Along with many other awards, Oppenheimer picked the prize in this category of Critics Choice Awards 2024 winners. The other movies nominated in the category were:

Air

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

8) Best Director

In a most expected move, Christopher Nolan was granted this deserving award for his 2023 blockbuster Oppenheimer. The other nominated directors and their movies are:

Bradley Cooper for Maestro

Greta Gerwig for Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things

Alexander Payne for The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon

9) Best Adapted Screenplay

Showrunner Cord Jefferson received the prize in this category for presenting American Fiction. The remaining nominations in the adapted work category are:

Kelly Fremon Craig for Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret

Andrew Haigh for All of Us Strangers

Tony McNamara for Poor Things

Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon

10) Best Original Screenplay

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach were awarded for original screenplay for Barbie. The other nominations in the same category were:

Samy Burch for May December

Alex Convery for Air

Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer for Maestro

David Hemingson for The Holdovers

Celine Song for Past Lives

11) Best Cinematography

Hoyte van Hoytema picked up the award in this category for Oppenheimer. Other nominations in the category of Critics Choice Awards 2024 include:

Matthew Libatique for Maestro

Rodrigo Prieto for Barbie

Rodrigo Prieto for Killers of the Flower Moon

Robbie Ryan for Poor Things

Linus Sandgren for Saltburn

12) Best Production Design

Barbie won the best production design (Image via WB)

Both Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer received the award for Barbie. Other Critics Choice Awards 2024 nominations were:

Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx for Saltburn

Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman for Oppenheimer

Jack Fisk and Adam Willis for Killers of the Flower Moon

James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek for Poor Things

Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran for Asteroid City

13) Best Editing

Best Editing Award of Critics Choice Awards 2024 went to Jennifer Lame for Oppenheimer. The other contesting nominations in the category were:

William Goldenberg for Air

Nick Houy for Barbie

Yorgos Mavropsaridis for Poor Things

Thelma Schoonmaker for Killers of the Flower Moon

Michelle Tesoro for Maestro

14) Best Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran picked the Best Costume award for Barbie in an expected move. The remaining nominations in the same category were:

Lindy Hemming for Wonka

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck for The Color Purple

Holly Waddington for Poor Things

Jacqueline West for Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates and David Crossman for Napolean

15) Best Hair and Makeup

Barbie won the award for hair and makeup (Image via WB)

The Best Hair and Makeup award for Critics Choice Awards 2024 went to Barbie. Some of the other contenting movies in the category were:

The Color Purple

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Priscilla

16) Best Visual Effects

Oppenheimer got the award for Visual Effects (Image via Universal Pictures)

The movie that received the award for Best Visual Effects for Critics Choice Awards 2024 was Oppenheimer. Other nominations under this category were:

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

17) Best Comedy

The Critics Choice Awards 2024 for Best Comedy went to Barbie, leaving behind the other nominees in the category as listed below:

American Fiction

Bottoms

The Holdovers

No Hard Feelings

Poor Things

18) Best Animated Film

The hugely popular Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse picked up the award in this category. The remaining nominations for the same are:

The Boy and The Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

19) Best Foreign Language Film

The award in this category went to Anatomy of a Fall. The other nominations in the same category for Critics Choice Awards 2024 were:

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things

The Zone of Interest

20) Best Song

Few movies were nominated in this category. But in an unsurprising move, Barbie’s I’m Just Ken won the award. The other nominations were:

Dance the Night from Barbie

Peaches from The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Road to Freedom from Rustin

This Wish from Wish

What Was I Made For from Barbie

21) Best Score

Ludwig Goransson received the Best Score Award for his work in Oppenheimer. The other nominations in the category for Critics Choice Awards 2024 include:

Jerskin Fendrix for Poor Things

Michael Giacchino for Society of the Show

Daniel Pemberton for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson for Killers of the Flower Moon

Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt for Barbie

Full list of winners at the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards for Television

Succession picked up three main awards for television – Best Drama Series, Keiran Culkin for Best Actor in Drama Series, and Sarah Snook for Best Actress in Drama Series.

Best Supporting Actor in Drama Series award went to Billy Crudup for The Morning Show, while Elizabeth Dibicki picked up the Best Supporting Actress award for The Crown.

The Bear was awarded Best Comedy Series, with Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri picking the Best Actor and Best Actress in a Comedy Series, respectively. The series received another award when Ebon Moss-Bachrach got the Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Award.

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series went to Meryl Streep for Only Murders in the Building. Beef won the best Limited Series, while Quiz Lady won the Best Movie made for Television. The Best Actor for a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television went to Steven Yeun for Beef. Ali Wong picked up Best Actress in the same category.

Jonathan Bailey received the Best Supporting Actor award for Limited Series/Movie for Television for his work in Fellow Travellers. Maria Bello received the Best Supporting Actress award in the same category of Critics Choice Awards 2024 for her work in Beef.

Lupin was awarded the Best Foreign Language Series, and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off was awarded the Best Animated Series. While John Mulaney: Baby J was the Best Comedy Special, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver was awarded the Best Talk Show in the Critics Choice Awards 2024.