Critics Choice Awards 2024: Full list of winners revealed

The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards 2024 winners list is out; some winners were expected, while others were big surprises. Held on Sunday, January 14, 2024, in Santa Monica, the event was hosted by Chelsea Handler. Harrison Ford was among the guests of honor, honored with the Career Achievement Award. Barbie actress America Ferrera received the 8th annual SeeHer Award.
As expected, Barbie had the most nominations with 18, followed by Poor Things and Oppenheimer with 13 each. The show turned out to be a true "Barbenheimer" event, with Oppenheimer picking up eight awards and Barbie following up with six. On the television side of Critics Choice Awards 2024 winners, The Morning Show surprised everyone with six nominations, followed by the fan-favorite Succession with five.
In the list of surprises in the Critics Choice Awards 2024 winners, Beef and The Bear won four trophies for TV against three of Succession. Emma Stone grabbed the Best Actress for Poor Things instead of Lily Gladstone who received the same title at the Golden Globes for Killers of the Flower Moon.
Full list of winners at the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards for Films
1) Best Picture
The well-deserved and undeniable winner in the category of Best Picture Critics Choice Awards 2024 is Oppenheimer. The nominations for the same included:
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
2) Best Actor
Just like in the Golden Globes, Paul Giamatti picked up the winning trophy for The Holdovers. The remaining nominations are:
- Bradley Cooper for Maestro
- Leonardo DiCaprio for Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Doming for Rustin
- Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction
3) Best Actress
Surprising the audience that followed the Golden Globes as the precursor for the Critics Choice Awards 2024, Emma Stone won for her role in Poor Things. The remaining nominations are:
- Lili Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller for Anatomy of a Fall
- Greta Lee for Past Lives
- Carey Mulligan for Maestro
- Margot Robbie for Barbie
4) Best Supporting Actor
The talented Robert Downey Jr. received the Best Supporting Actor Award for his role in Oppenheimer. The nominations for the prize included:
- Sterling K. Brown for American Fiction
- Robert De Niro for Killers of the Flower Moon
- Ryan Gosling for Barbie
- Charles Melton for May December
- Mark Ruffalo for Poor Things
5) Best Supporting Actress
Da’Vine Joy Randolph delighted moviegoers as she picked up the award for Best Supporting Actress for The Holdovers. Other nominations for the same were:
- Emily Blunt for Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brookes for The Color Purple
- America Ferrera for Barbie
- Jodie Foster for Nyad
- Julianne Moore for May December
6) Best Young Actor/Actress
American actor Dominic Sessa picked up the winner’s award for his role in The Holdovers. The remaining nominations include:
- Abby Ryder Fortson for Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
- Ariana Greenblatt for Barbie
- Calah Lane for Wonka
- Milo Machado Graner for Anatomy of a Fall
- Madeline Yuna Voyles for The Creator
7) Best Acting Ensemble
Along with many other awards, Oppenheimer picked the prize in this category of Critics Choice Awards 2024 winners. The other movies nominated in the category were:
- Air
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
8) Best Director
In a most expected move, Christopher Nolan was granted this deserving award for his 2023 blockbuster Oppenheimer. The other nominated directors and their movies are:
- Bradley Cooper for Maestro
- Greta Gerwig for Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things
- Alexander Payne for The Holdovers
- Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon
9) Best Adapted Screenplay
Showrunner Cord Jefferson received the prize in this category for presenting American Fiction. The remaining nominations in the adapted work category are:
- Kelly Fremon Craig for Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
- Andrew Haigh for All of Us Strangers
- Tony McNamara for Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer
- Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon
10) Best Original Screenplay
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach were awarded for original screenplay for Barbie. The other nominations in the same category were:
- Samy Burch for May December
- Alex Convery for Air
- Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer for Maestro
- David Hemingson for The Holdovers
- Celine Song for Past Lives
11) Best Cinematography
Hoyte van Hoytema picked up the award in this category for Oppenheimer. Other nominations in the category of Critics Choice Awards 2024 include:
- Matthew Libatique for Maestro
- Rodrigo Prieto for Barbie
- Rodrigo Prieto for Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robbie Ryan for Poor Things
- Linus Sandgren for Saltburn
12) Best Production Design
Both Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer received the award for Barbie. Other Critics Choice Awards 2024 nominations were:
- Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx for Saltburn
- Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman for Oppenheimer
- Jack Fisk and Adam Willis for Killers of the Flower Moon
- James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek for Poor Things
- Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran for Asteroid City
13) Best Editing
Best Editing Award of Critics Choice Awards 2024 went to Jennifer Lame for Oppenheimer. The other contesting nominations in the category were:
- William Goldenberg for Air
- Nick Houy for Barbie
- Yorgos Mavropsaridis for Poor Things
- Thelma Schoonmaker for Killers of the Flower Moon
- Michelle Tesoro for Maestro
14) Best Costume Design
Jacqueline Durran picked the Best Costume award for Barbie in an expected move. The remaining nominations in the same category were:
- Lindy Hemming for Wonka
- Francine Jamison-Tanchuck for The Color Purple
- Holly Waddington for Poor Things
- Jacqueline West for Killers of the Flower Moon
- Janty Yates and David Crossman for Napolean
15) Best Hair and Makeup
The Best Hair and Makeup award for Critics Choice Awards 2024 went to Barbie. Some of the other contenting movies in the category were:
- The Color Purple
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Priscilla
16) Best Visual Effects
The movie that received the award for Best Visual Effects for Critics Choice Awards 2024 was Oppenheimer. Other nominations under this category were:
- The Creator
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Poor Things
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
17) Best Comedy
The Critics Choice Awards 2024 for Best Comedy went to Barbie, leaving behind the other nominees in the category as listed below:
- American Fiction
- Bottoms
- The Holdovers
- No Hard Feelings
- Poor Things
18) Best Animated Film
The hugely popular Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse picked up the award in this category. The remaining nominations for the same are:
- The Boy and The Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
- Wish
19) Best Foreign Language Film
The award in this category went to Anatomy of a Fall. The other nominations in the same category for Critics Choice Awards 2024 were:
- Godzilla Minus One
- Perfect Days
- Society of the Snow
- The Taste of Things
- The Zone of Interest
20) Best Song
Few movies were nominated in this category. But in an unsurprising move, Barbie’s I’m Just Ken won the award. The other nominations were:
- Dance the Night from Barbie
- Peaches from The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Road to Freedom from Rustin
- This Wish from Wish
- What Was I Made For from Barbie
21) Best Score
Ludwig Goransson received the Best Score Award for his work in Oppenheimer. The other nominations in the category for Critics Choice Awards 2024 include:
- Jerskin Fendrix for Poor Things
- Michael Giacchino for Society of the Show
- Daniel Pemberton for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Robbie Robertson for Killers of the Flower Moon
- Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt for Barbie
Full list of winners at the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards for Television
Succession picked up three main awards for television – Best Drama Series, Keiran Culkin for Best Actor in Drama Series, and Sarah Snook for Best Actress in Drama Series.
Best Supporting Actor in Drama Series award went to Billy Crudup for The Morning Show, while Elizabeth Dibicki picked up the Best Supporting Actress award for The Crown.
The Bear was awarded Best Comedy Series, with Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri picking the Best Actor and Best Actress in a Comedy Series, respectively. The series received another award when Ebon Moss-Bachrach got the Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Award.
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series went to Meryl Streep for Only Murders in the Building. Beef won the best Limited Series, while Quiz Lady won the Best Movie made for Television. The Best Actor for a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television went to Steven Yeun for Beef. Ali Wong picked up Best Actress in the same category.
Jonathan Bailey received the Best Supporting Actor award for Limited Series/Movie for Television for his work in Fellow Travellers. Maria Bello received the Best Supporting Actress award in the same category of Critics Choice Awards 2024 for her work in Beef.
Lupin was awarded the Best Foreign Language Series, and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off was awarded the Best Animated Series. While John Mulaney: Baby J was the Best Comedy Special, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver was awarded the Best Talk Show in the Critics Choice Awards 2024.