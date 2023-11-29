Does Paul Giamatti in The Holdovers have a glass eye? Explained

Actor Paul Giamatti's latest film The Holdovers premiered at the 50th Telluride Film Festival on August 31, 2023. It was distributed in the US on October 27, 2023, by Focus Features. The film stars Paul Giamatti in the lead role and he has captivated viewers with his boarding school teacher navigating the challenges of holiday guardianship.

However, audiences were captivated by one aspect of his character and that is his glass-eye and viewers find themselves wondering if it is Giamatti's authentic eye. The actor doesn't have a lazy eye in reality and it was merely for the film that he was made to look like he had a glass eye.

It is worth noting that The Holdovers has received favorable reviews and grossed $13 million at the box office. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a 96% approval rating from 225 reviewers, with an average score of 8.4/10.

Is that Paul Giamatti’s real eye?

The 56-year-old Oscar-nominated actor portrays the role of a grumpy instructor with an odor problem. However, as mentioned earlier, viewers were left wondering about his eye and questioned whether the eye was his genuine lazy eye or a prosthetic eye. Contrary to the on-screen portrayal, the answer is no.

Despite Paul Giamatti not publicly addressing the use of a prosthetic eye, recent information confirms that the movie's glass eye does not reflect his actual appearance.

In an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Giamatti humorously shared his reaction to being chosen for the role by director Alexander Payne. While the character's olfactory challenge added a unique layer to the part, the authenticity of the lazy eye remained a mystery.

When pressed for details in an interview with Yahoo, Giamatti responded saying it was a mystery he couldn't reveal. He went on to call it the "magic of film and acting."

"I can’t tell you exactly how we did that. I’ve been sworn to secrecy, sir," the actor said.

The speculation regarding the glass eye's creation has sparked diverse theories. Some suggest the use of VFX to achieve a realistic appearance, while others speculate that Giamatti possesses the ability to diverge his eyes, contributing to the illusion.

The Holdovers: Plot Overview

The Holdovers is a 2023 comedy-drama directed by Alexander Payne and written by David Hemingson. Starring Paul Giamatti, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Dominic Sessa, the movie is set in 1970 at a New England boarding school. Giamatti plays a curmudgeonly history teacher forced to oversee a group of students stranded on campus during Christmas break.

The plot revolves around Paul Hunham (Paul Giamatti) navigating the challenges of supervising ‘holdover’ students during the holiday break. The story unfolds as Paul copes with the responsibility, the diverse backgrounds of the students, and his struggles, leading to unexpected bonds and revelations.

In a series of events, Paul's strict approach softens, and he forms a connection with Angus, one of the students dealing with family issues. The film explores themes of isolation, compassion, and personal growth against a seemingly mundane holiday at the boarding school.

As the characters navigate their emotions and relationships, The Holdovers weaves a heartfelt narrative about acceptance, understanding, and the transformative power of human connection.

While the actor remains tight-lipped about the specifics, the enigma behind the prosthetic or visual effects only enhances the magic of filmmaking. Whether achieved through technological wizardry or Giamatti's extraordinary talents, the glass eye in The Holdovers is a testament to the creative secrets that make cinema a realm of endless fascination.

As of November 25, 2023, The Holdovers is available for HBO Max subscribers.