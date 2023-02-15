10 most talk-about Oscar scandals of all time

If the Oscars are a time for celebrations and excitement, it is also a breeding ground for controversial occurrences. This isn't a big surprise, given that the event is a stage for some of the most controversial figures in the world, mostly actors and presenters, who wow fans with trending topics now and then.

The previous year, for example, saw one of the most shocking events in the ceremony's history. Who's to say that this year will not feature one of those scandalous moments that will cement itself in the history of the Oscars?

Ahead of the Oscars 2023, here is a look back at the ten most scandalous events still in discussion from the coveted award ceremony.

Ten most scandalous events from the Oscars history

1) Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock

In what would become one of the most memorable things in the history of the competition, Oscar winner Chris Rock walked to the stage after comedian Chris Rock made a joke about Smith's wife's appearance and slapped him.

This was arguably one of the most unbelievable things seen on live television.

2) Marlon Brando Refused the Oscar

Marlon Brando refused to appear for his win in the 1973 Academy Awards and sent Sacheen Littlefeather to accept it on his behalf. Littlefeather explained on stage that Brando refused the award as a boycott of the film industry for mistreating the Native Americans.

This is now widely regarded as one of the most controversial and brave moves in the ceremony's long history.

3) #OscarsSoWhite campaign

In 2015, shortly after the uproar with Black Lives Matter, audiences noticed that all the actors nominated for an award were white. This led to the movement #OscarsSoWhite, resulting in a scandalous affair.

Many were outraged at the lack of nominees of color and believed that the Academy did right in choosing the most deserving candidates.

4) Jennifer Lawrence Fell Down

While not a scandal, per se, Jennifer Lawrence's epic fall after her name was announced in the 2013 ceremony is still one of the most memorable sights to grace viewers. She carefully dealt with the situation humorously, saying:

"You guys are just standing up ’cause you feel bad that I fell, and that’s really embarrassing, but thank you."

5) Exchanged envelopes

The 2017 blunder that saw La La Land getting the winner's badge ahead of Moonlight, only for the revelation that the envelopes were mistakenly exchanged. It has to be one of the most shocking and scandalous events in the ceremony's history.

Thankfully, Jordan Horowitz, the producer of La La Land, played it off quite well and took the loss with great sportsmanship.

6) Naked man sprinting

Going back to the old days, this event where a naked man seemingly appeared out of nowhere and ran across the stage at the 46th Academy Awards show is still considered one of the most iconic moments in the history of the ceremony.

David Niven was the host at the moment, and he humorously responded, saying:

"Isn't it fascinating to think that probably the only laugh that man will ever get in his life is by stripping off and showing his shortcomings?"

7) Marisa Tomei's error win?

The 1993 edition of the event saw Spiderman star Marisa Tomei take home the Best Supporting Actress for her role in My Cousin Vinny, starting wild accusations that the award was likely an error.

This was mainly because Tomei faced tough competition from the likes of Judy Davis and Joan Plowright.

8) Angelina Jolie at the 2000 Oscars

Angelina Jolie has long been one of the most famous figures in the history of Hollywood. However, in 2000, she caused an uproar when she declared she was in love with her brother. The two were also seen sharing a kiss.

Later, a former babysitter clarified this, who claimed they were simply very close.

9) Adrien Brody Kissed Halle Berry

After his dramatic win in the 2003 Academy Awards, the youngest Oscar winner for best actor kissed presenter Halle Berry, resulting in a full-blown scandal. Brody continues to receive criticism for this act.

10) Hattie McDaniel’s Oscar win in 1940

Though not scandalous at all in this age and time, Hattie McDaniel’s win in the 1940 Academy Awards was a big scandal at the time as she was a black woman. Black people were not even allowed to attend the event in 1940.

