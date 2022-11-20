How long have Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling been together? Couple sparks wedding speculation as former calls actor ‘husband’

Actor Eva Mendes seemed to let the world know subtly about the fact that she and The Notebook actor Ryan Gosling may be married.

In an interview with Today Australia on Thursday, November 17, the Hitch actress referred to Gosling as her 'husband' when asked about her time in Australia. She was promoting the Ronald McDonald House charity on the show.

Mendes lets slip her marital status (image via Getty/Daniele Venturelli)

Mendes, 48, said she felt welcomed into the land Down Under and loved spending time with her two children and 'husband' Ryan, stating:

“I’m loving it here. Everybody is amazing, everybody is welcoming us, it’s been so beautiful. My husband Ryan is here … and our children are here, we’re having the best time."

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have been together for more than a decade.

Mendes and Gosling, 42, have never been vocal about their long-term relationship, with their status being debated for about several years and rumors never ceasing. Finally, on November 17, the Ghost Rider actress confirmed that she is indeed married to The Gray Man star, with whom she shares two daughters, Esmeralda (8) and Amada (6).

The rare times Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have been photographed together publicly (Image via FameFlynet)

The couple were friends long before they started dating. Rumors of them being in a relationship began when they were filming The Place Beyond the Pines together back in 2011, and have been strong ever since. The duo were caught making out at Disneyland for the first time in September 2011, thus confirming the rumors.

In June 2012, Eva Mendes spent the summer with Ryan Gosling and his mother Donna, who was apparently a very big fan of Mendes. During the visit, sources revealed that Donna wanted Ryan to settle with Eva and that the rest of the family also approved of the two being together.

The duo poses for Dave Allocca (Image via Getty)

In September 2014, Mendes gave birth to the couple's first child, Esmeralda, despite not planning on being a mom until she met her better half. She told Women's Health Magazine that she changed her mind after getting together with Gosling.

The actor stated:

“Then it made sense for me to have… not kids, but his kids. It was very specific to him.”

Two years later, in May 2016, they welcomed their second daughter Amada Lee.

Mendes and Gosling with their two daughters (Image via Getty/Mega)

For years, Eva Mendes has claimed that the institution of marriage was not appealing to her or her partner. She stated that although she supports other people getting married, personally it was too archaic and old-fashioned for her. The duo continued to keep their relationship private, despite rumors that Gosling was not a good parent.

Ryan Gosling is not active on social media and has never been seen on Eva Mendes's social media platforms, so netizens accused him of not being a good father. Eva Mendes shut the rumors down by explaining how she liked to keep her relationship and "all the wonderful things Ryan does as a father" private.

She said:

“I feel it’s best that I continue to disclose what I’m comfortable with but not involve him or my kids too much. It’s not about being cagey or weird, it’s just about staying private in a public space."

On November 15, 2022, Eva Mendes posted an image on her Instagram showing off her 'de Gosling' tattoo on her wrist. The tattoo, which is of Cuban heritage, could be referring to the Cuban tradition where women add their husband's name to their original name after marriage using 'de,' meaning 'of.'

Fans speculated that the duo had been married for a long time now after Eva Mendes claimed that she got the tattoo long back, but only posted it now stating that she was a "mysterious" woman.

