What did Ryan Gosling say about his partner's most underrated film? The Gray Man star gushes about Eva Mendes' 1999 feature film

During one of Ryan Gosling's Netflix interviews for his new film The Gray Man, the actor was asked by the streaming giant about the most underrated film that people should see. Without missing a beat, the actor mentioned My Brother the Pig, a 1999 feature film starring Eva Mendes and Scarlett Johansson.

For those who don't know, Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have been together since 2011. The two are also parents to two daughters.

Gosling wasn't shy about revealing his pick for the most underrated film.The actor said:

"The most underrated movie that people need to see is My Brother the Pig starring a young Eva Mendes! Younger brother becomes a pig and it's...gold."

A look into Ryan Gosling's favourite underrated movie My Brother the Pig

Ryan Gosling gushed about his partner Eva Mendes' 1999 feature film that also starred a young Scarlett Johansson. The plot of the film revolved around Johansson's character, Kathy Caldwell, becoming frustrated with her brother George's (Nick Fuoco) constant pranks.

When their parents went on a trip to France, Kathy's brother George was transformed into a pig by some ancient rocks belonging to their nanny Matilda (Eva Mendes).

Later, Kathy, Matilda, and George visited Mexico to meet Matilda's immediate family and undo the spell. Despite its amusing yet intriguing plot, the film was not well received upon its initial release.

The 1-hour and 31-minute film has a 31% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with no critics' or audience reviews. Clearly, not many people have seen or appreciated Eva and Scarlett's feature film from 1999.

Ryan Gosling raves about Eva Mendes and their family

My Brother The Pig isn't the only Eva Mendes movie that Ryan Gosling admires. During the same interview with Netflix, the actor also gushed about Mendes' 2007 movie Ghost Rider, in which she starred opposite Nicholas Cage. When asked about a movie that he would take with him if he was on the run, The Notebook actor said:

"Ghost rider... I like the actress (Eva Mendes) in that film. Big fan!"

Moreover, in one of his interviews with GQ UK, the actor revealed that My Brother the Pig is a favourite among their kids, Amada and Esmeralda, as well. He added:

"I highly recommend it, by the way. Eva's amazing in it."

Mendes, for her part, supports her partner in any way she can. She shared a poster for The Gray Man starring Gosling, and wrote:

"My man making all my 1980’s action star dreams come true."

In one of her recent interviews, she blushed like a "teenager" while speaking about Ryan Gosling's avatar for his upcoming movie Barbie. In an interview with CBS, the actress gushed about her partner's look as 'Ken' for the 2023 movie.

She noted:

"First of all, I saw the photo (Gosling dressed as Ken) and the 14-year-old in me was like 'ahh.' I like how my man has started as real 'renaissance', like a 'kenaissance.'"

During one of her interviews with Access Hollywood, Mendes also praised Ryan Gosling for his upcoming films, in which he can be seen in two completely distinct roles.

She said:

"When I see The Gray Man, that's who I want to spend my nights with... And Ken [from Barbie] I want to spend my days with."

While My Brother the Pig received mixed reviews, making it a highly underrated film, it gave Hollywood some of the decade's biggest stars, including Scarlett Johansson and Eva Mendes. The film is available on Amazon Prime and Tubi.

