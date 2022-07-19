How much did Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling make for Netflix's The Gray Man? Rumored net worth and salary explored

Netflix's upcoming big-budget film, The Gray Man, is all set to bring two of the most popular Hollywood actors together for an action-packed thriller. Set for release on July 22, 2022, the film stars La La Land's heartthrob Ryan Gosling and the iconic Captain America Chris Evans in leading roles.

According to reports, the two actors will take home an estimated $20 million each for their respective roles in the big-budget Netflix production. The much-anticipated film, The Gray Man, is set on a whopping $200 million budget. Directed by the Russo brothers, the movie already had its limited theatrical release on July 15, 2022, just a week before it arrives on Netflix.

Although critics' initial reactions haven't been great, at least Evans and Gosling made a fortune for themselves.

Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans' net worth ahead of The Gray Man release

Of course, the upcoming Russo Brothers film is sure to give a hefty boost to the treasure troves of Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. The two actors are already well-established names in Hollywood and have made quite a fortune for themselves over the past few years.

Gosling currently has a net worth of $70 million, which is a result of nearly 30 years of exceptional work. The Blade Runner star started very early on Disney Channel's The Mickey Mouse Club, alongside Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears. Gosling was only 13 at the time.

Since then, the versatile actor has continued to embellish his filmography, especially in the romance genre, with films such as The Notebook, Crazy, Stupid Love, and Lars and the Real Girl. However, his multifaceted skillset is visible from his roles in Drive and Half Nelson, which also got him his first Academy Award nomination.

He further went on to star in the acclaimed La La Land and is currently shooting for Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

Chris Evans, meanwhile, has a net worth of $80 million. Though it seems like we have seen less of Evans on screen than Gosling, the former still boasts a huge fortune owing to his big-budget blockbusters with Marvel. His role as Captain America made him one of the highest-paid actors in the country.

Though he started his career with smaller roles in independent films such as Fierce People (2005) and London (2005), he soon made a big splash by landing the role of Johnny Storm in Fantastic Four (2005). He reprised his role in the 2007 sequel to the film. Though this wasn't the Marvel role that would give him his much-deserved recognition, it surely started the process.

After releasing an expansive palette of films like Street Kings (2008), The Losers (2010), and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, he returned to Marvel as the iconic Captain America/Steve Rogers. His role as the superhero lasted till the Russo brothers' Avengers: Endgame. He made the most of his fortune from the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), much like many other actors.

Besides the Marvel roles, he managed to do some groundbreaking work in films such as Bon Joon-Ho's Snowpiercer (2013) and the Daniel Craig-starrer Knives Out (2019).

The Gray Man will be released on July 22, 2022, on Netflix all around the globe. Stay tuned for more updates.

