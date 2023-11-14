Who are Darius Jackson's parents? Keke Palmer's ex reveals text messages, claims her mother threatened to kill him

Keke Palmer filed a temporary restraining order against her former boyfriend Darius Jackson last week on the grounds of physical and emotional abuse. She also sought sole legal and physical custody of their son Leo. As per Hot New Hip Hop, Palmer also accused Jackson of trespassing on her private property on November 5.

However, as per the latest reports by TMZ, Darius was at Keke’s home on that Sunday to take their son Leo to a football match, something he allegedly pre-informed her about. However, when he reached her place, Leo wasn’t around, which reportedly led to a spat between the ex-couple.

This is when Palmer’s mother Sharon got involved over the phone and allegedly threatened Darius that she was going to put a “bullet through his head,” the audio of which has now gone viral.

Meanwhile, Darius’ mother Yhinyer caught the wind of the threat and reportedly texted Sharon, warning her that she would “file a police report” on her. Sharon Palmer responded that Yhinyer should take care of his son’s “anger issues,” and make sure that he stays away from them.

In the wake of this, the focus has been on the identity of Darius Jackson’s parents, Yhinyer and Romel.

Darius Jackson’s father is African-American while his mother is Panamanian

According to Distractify, the 29-year-old college athlete-turned-fitness trainer Darius Jackson was born to Philadelphia native Romel Jackson and Yhinyer Hubbard Jackson, who is originally from Panama. Thus, he is African-American from his father’s side and Panamanian from his mother’s side.

He was born in California and has an elder brother, actor Sarunas Jackson, popular for his roles in Insecure, Made for Love, and Good Trouble. As per HITC, the Jackson brothers grew up speaking Spanish and were connected to their Panama roots.

Exploring the latest drama between Darius Jackson and Keke Palmer’s mothers

As per TMZ, Darius Jackson was at Keke Palmer's house on November 5 to pick up their son Leo and take him to a football game, when he realized that Leo was nowhere around. This is when he allegedly demanded to know about the whereabouts of their son and impatiently began cussing and asking:

“Where’s my baby?”

Instead of Keke responding to him, it was her mother Sharon who threatened Darius over speakerphone:

“You better watch out. You might get a bullet through your motherf*cking head.”

The audio from the alleged incident has now surfaced on the internet. Besides, text messages between Darius’ mother and Keke’s mother have also gone viral. Hearing about Sharon’s alleged threat to Darius, his mother hit back at her via a text, saying:

"I have tried not to get involved in my son's personal business, but I heard that you are going to put a Bullet in my son's head??? Well, then now we have to involve the authorities, because you don't respect or value yourself and I can see no my son's life. You might have to kill all of us."

Yhinyer also added how she was going to file a police report on Sharon. The latter, in turn, responded to the text by asking Yhinyer not to contact her with “ridiculous childish behavior.” Sharon further added how she knew that Darius reportedly “choked his own sister,” and advised her to help him cope with his anger issues.

“If he attacks my daughter in her own [home] where she pays the bills, he is trespassing and anything can happen so he should stay away. You should be very ashamed to have raised a man who fights women,” Sharon noted.

As per TMZ, a source close to Sharon and Keke informed them that the former threatened Darius Jackson as she reportedly feared for her daughter’s safety and couldn’t be there in person to protect her.

The news outlet also stated that Darius has denied all accusations against him brought forth by Keke. Instead, he has accused Sharon of threatening to harm him.

Previously, Sarunas Jackson indirectly accused Keke as “the most disgusting, vile, abusive, and manipulative person” in a now-deleted tweet, to which Sharon responded with an Instagram video saying both the Jackson brothers were “abusive,” “sociopaths,” and “phony,” and warned them not to mess with her family.

Meanwhile, TMZ confirmed that Keke Palmer was granted a temporary restraining order against Darius Jackson as well as the temporary sole custody of their infant son. On December 5, a court hearing is awaited where Darius will be able to plead his case.

Palmer and Jackson were together for two years and broke up in October 2023. Their son was born in February 2023.