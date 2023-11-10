"She got her proof": Keke Palmer security footage abuse pictures spark outrage online as Darius Jackson faces wrath of fans

Keke Palmer has accused ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson of domestic violence over the course of their two-year relationship in a recent restraining order filed against the fitness instructor. Palmer also requested sole custody of their eight-month-old son Leodis, citing physical, mental, and emotional abuse on several occasions.

In the document filed on Thursday, November 9, the Nope actress attached several images taken from the security camera in her house, which reportedly documented the abuse on multiple occasions.

Trigger warning: This article contains information and images depicting domestic violence. Reader discretion is advised.

Detailing the recent incident that precipitated the restraining order, Palmer said that on November 5, Jackson allegedly barged into her home without her consent and attacked her after she told him he could not take their son to a football game as the eight-month-old had gone with her sister to visit family.

“Darius trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent, threatened me, then physically attacked me — lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch, and stealing my phone when I told him I was going to call the police.”

The stills from the security camera showed a man seemingly choking a woman over a sofa. Palmer alleged that after she told him he could not take their son to a football game, Jackson knocked her backward over the couch and stole her phone before running out. Palmer also mentioned that the police, who were called to the scene, told her to file a restraining order. She added that the incident was captured on security cameras and will be played in court during the hearing.

Meanwhile, the images depicting the abuse were shared on an Instagram account. The violent pictures have sparked outrage online as netizens slammed the fitness instructor over the abuse. Reacting to the image, a social media user commented:

"She got her proof. Don't nobody call it fake"

After news broke out about the restraining order against Darius Jackson, his brother Sarunas J. Jackson, in a now-deleted post, tweeted about Keke Palmer, calling her "the most vile, abusive, manipulative person I have ever encountered in my entire life."

Sarunas J. Jackson is an actor known for playing Alejandro 'Dro' Peña on Insecure.

Abuse allegations against Keke Palmer's former boyfriend Darius Jackson explored

Keke Palmer, who has reportedly filed a restraining order against ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson, detailed multiple instances of abuse that lasted throughout their two-year relationship. Palmer, who met Jackson in May 2021, detailed the abuse in the court documents obtained by US Weekly.

In the document, Palmer alleged that there were “many instances of physical violence, including striking and grabbing me around the neck, descriptions of Darius destroying my personal property, including diaries and prescription eyeglasses."

Keke Palmer added that Jackson, who was prone to jealous outbursts, threw her belongings and car keys and also struck her on multiple occasions in front of her son.

She added Jackson threatened “to kill himself with a gun if I left him, harassment, and other physical and emotional abuse.”

Keke Palmer’s filing stated that in April 2022, Jackson allegedly became upset after accusing Palmer of flirting with a woman while at a restaurant with her parents. The incident reportedly led to the parents heading back to their hotel early. The document stated:

“Darius grabbed my prescription eyeglasses away from me, threw them on the ground and stomped on them. He then opened my bag, threw all of my belongings onto the pavement in the rain, and threw my car keys across the parking lot before he got into his own car and drove off.”

Palmer also detailed another incident that transpired in February 2022 when Jackson “choked me and body slammed me onto the stairs in my home after becoming violently jealous and irrationally angry over a bikini picture.”

The filing showed an image from security footage of a man slamming a woman by the stairs. The claims resonated with another incident in July 2023, when Jackson made headlines after publicly shaming Keke Palmer over a dress she wore to Usher’s Las Vegas residency.

He tweeted:

“It’s the outfit tho. you a mom”

However, following widespread backlash, he temporarily deleted his X account.

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson met at a Memorial Day party in 2021

The couple, who reportedly met in May 2021 at a Memorial Day party hosted by Issa Rae and Diddy, went "Instagram official" after Jackson paid tribute to Keke Palmer on her birthday.

"Never would have expected summer 2021 to turn out the way it did, but here we are," he wrote in the since-deleted post. "I'm glad we were able to help each other throughout our lowest of times & show one another that what we are bringing to the table is everything that we got."

According to PEOPLE, Jackson, who works as a fitness instructor at Inspire Fitness Studio, reportedly grew up competing in multiple sports and earned a football scholarship to Fresno State University.

Following Keke Palmer’s allegations in the recent court document, Jackson tweeted a photo with the couple’s child, Leodis Jackson, on Thursday night, writing, “I love you, son. See you soon.”

Keke Palmer, who has yet to comment publicly on the incident, has filed for sole custody of her son.