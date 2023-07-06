What did Keke Palmer’s baby daddy say? Eagles’ Darius Slay chimes in on viral controversy

Darius Slay took to his Twitter recently to let his feelings be known over the controversy surrounding actress and singer Keke Palmer. Palmer wore what some people felt was a risqué dress to an Usher concert and the father of her child, Darius Jackson, didn't approve.

Jackson took to his Twitter account (Darius Daulton) to express his disapproval of her outfit, noting that the man of the family doesn't the mother of kids to dress that way.

Darius Daulton @dvulton We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.



This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe.



I rest my case.

Slay responded back tweeting he get Jackson's point, but felt the matter should've been handled outside the public eye:

Slay responded back tweeting he get Jackson's point, but felt the matter should've been handled outside the public eye:

Palmer and Jackson are parents to son Leodis "Leo" Andrellton. The actress took to Instagram to share some photos of her time at the Usher concert as the singer has a residency in Las Vegas.

Keke Palmer at the Usher concert in Vegas. Credit: @keke (IG)

It is important to note that Jackson is a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan, as Palmer spoke in an interview about her relationship with Jackson:

"It became more difficult to hide. We spend all this time together, and he really is my closest friend, so it just becomes a thing where I'm not gonna hide something that makes me happy."

As for the controversy, Palmer is yet to make a public comment on Jackson's response to her outfit.

Darius Slay looks to have another great season with the Eagles in 2023

CB Darius Slay with the Philadelphia Eagles

There is no controversy about how important Darius Slay was for the Eagles' defense last season, as the team made it to the Super Bowl. He was second on the team in both interceptions (three) and passes defended (14). The 2023 season will be Slay's fourth with the franchise.

In 2020, the Detroit Lions traded the All-Pro cornerback to the Eagles after seven seasons. The 32-year-old was rumored to be cut by Philadelphia, but Slay will earn $1.165 million this upcoming season with the team.

