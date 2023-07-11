The podcast of Stephen A. Smith on YouTube is getting some steam as the brash TV personality tackles more than just sports. In his recent video, he spoke about his opinion on actress Keke Palmer on the wardrobe issue with her husband and internet personality Darius Jackson.

Keke Palmer was seen wearing revealing clothes going to Usher's concert and her husband shamed her on social media. Fans have been airing their opinion about the couple's issue on who was right.

GBN @GOSSIPBUZZNOW It seems Keke Palmer man Darius Daulton wasn’t feeling her outfit at Usher’s performance. 🥴 It seems Keke Palmer man Darius Daulton wasn’t feeling her outfit at Usher’s performance. 🥴👀 https://t.co/sf7FOTt1T8

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the most recent episode of Stephen A. Smith's show, he voiced his opinion on the matter.

"Here is what I have to say to Keke Palmer: None of my damn business. It’s between you and your man and for everybody out there in terms of the personal intimate relationship that she has with her man… mind your damn business. Everybody wants to be in somebody else’s bedroom. What about your bedroom? How’s your bedroom doing? Mind your damn business. Okay? Stop getting in between this stuff. It’s none of our business," said Smith.

WATCH: The Stephen A. Smith Show: July 11, 2023

Stephen A. Smith chimes in on the Damian Lillard trade talks

Damian Lillard has been the biggest name in trade talks this off-season and fans have been quick to mark him as the villain because of the trade demand from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Miami Heat.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



— Stephen A. Smith



(via



https://t.co/Oy7V4ycJSN "Damian Lillard has earned the right to want out. More importantly, a player of his caliber has earned the right to want to go where he wants to go. ... Why the hell should he go some place he don't want to go?"— Stephen A. Smith(via @FirstTake https://t.co/Oy7V4ycJSN twitter.com/i/web/status/1… "Damian Lillard has earned the right to want out. More importantly, a player of his caliber has earned the right to want to go where he wants to go. ... Why the hell should he go some place he don't want to go?"— Stephen A. Smith(via @FirstTake)https://t.co/Oy7V4ycJSN twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Smith admits that he also pushed for Lillard to go out of Portland and find a new place where he can potentially win a championship. He iterated that the 7-time NBA All-Star was loyal and it was all Portland's fault not surrounding him with the right personnel to compete for a championship.

Stephen A. Smith slammed fans who are starting to put Lillard in a bad light.

"People need to stop vilifying him. He's not wrong. He's not wrong. He's been very dedicated to the organization," said Smith. "He's earned the right to want to go. Let him go."

Lillard has played for the Portland Trail Blazers for 11 years and the highest that he brought the team was back in 2019 when the team got swept by the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Western Conference finals.

Poll : 0 votes