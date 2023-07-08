Stephen A. Smith did the unexpected and asked his followers on Twitter a personal question that usually doesn't involve strangers' opinions. Fans had some hilarious reactions to his question, which is about his future and marriage.

It's known that Smith takes his profession seriously, and he almost doesn't take any days off. He's one of ESPN's most recognizable figures and has been for quite some time that he doesn't think about getting married. Well, that is, until recently when he jokingly asked the fans whether he should consider marriage.

"Should I get get married? Did I utter those words?" Smith asked.

After he posted the question on Twitter, fans started to poke fun at the famous sports analyst. Here are some of the best reactions.

Jay @ranchpizzzas @stephenasmith Arent you like damn near 60 bro @stephenasmith Arent you like damn near 60 bro

Blue @Cbluepacific @stephenasmith I think you and Shaq would make a lovely couple. @stephenasmith I think you and Shaq would make a lovely couple. https://t.co/wyvJEQRGIa

Romano @Romano_718 @stephenasmith Just another person to argue with every day @stephenasmith Just another person to argue with every day

Chris @knowclarified @stephenasmith Feeling a lil zesty today are we @stephenasmith Feeling a lil zesty today are we

Joe Fong @Joalfong332393 @stephenasmith I thought you were already married to The Game @stephenasmith I thought you were already married to The Game

According to an interview in 2019, Smith was once engaged, but never married. The ESPN analyst has two daughters, but the name of their mother hasn't been revealed.

"It didn't work out. Matter of fact, I just told my sister that the other day: none of your business," Smith said in an interview with GQ Magazine.

Jay Williams calls out Stephen A. Smith for not responding to his calls after he said he'll play a game of basketball with him

A year ago, Stephen A. Smith made bold claims saying that he's capable of scoring a bucket against Jay Williams and JJ Redick. Both of his colleagues are Duke products who played in the NBA as lottery picks, with Williams going No. 2 in 2002 and Redick No. 11 in 2006. However, Smith gave a reason why he couldn't play a game of two-on-two last year with the two.

According to Smith, he had to go through shoulder surgery last year as it was bothering him. Now that a year has passed, Williams decided to call him out for ducking him and Redick for a game of basketball.

"This is why there is a rational confidence," Williams said. "And this is why I don't believe him. I don't believe this man. ... I've been calling this man for a two-on-two game. He's been ducking me."

Smith gave another excuse as to why he isn't ready to play yet. His response made Williams and Monica McNutt break into laughter.

"First of all, I didn't make up the shoulder surgery," Smith said. "That's true. My shoulder is better now. But my left knee, man. Listen, Father Time is undefeated, y'all! I'm just being real. The left knee kinda hurt man.

"My right knee's feeling good, but the left knee. It's the patella bone on the left knee that's hurting. ... I'm just being honest. The left knee, it's real."

Maybe next year Smith will come up with a different excuse if the two-on-two game doesn't happen soon.

Also read: Stephen A. Smith opens up on ESPN layoffs, warns 'more is coming' - "They deserved better"

