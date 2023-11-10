Who are Keke Palmer's parents? Sharon Palmer tears into Sarunas and Darius Jackson over tweet abuse drama

Emmy-winning actress-singer Keke Palmer (born to Sharon Palmer and Larry Palmer) recently filed a temporary restraining order against her former boyfriend, Darius Jackson, citing alleged physical and emotional abuse as reasons. She also sought sole legal and physical custody of her 8-month-old son Leonis, whom she shares with Darius.

As soon as the news became viral, Darius Jackson’s brother actor, Sarunas Jackson, took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and posted:

“The most disgusting, vile, abusive, manipulative person I have ever encountered in my entire life…Abuses almost everyone…Y’all will see.”

While Sarunas did not include Keke Palmer’s name in the now-deleted tweet, it did not take long for netizens to speculate that he was talking about The Wool Cap actress.

Meanwhile, Darius Jackson tweeted a photo of him with his son, along with the caption:

“I love you, son. See you soon.”

In the wake of these remarks from the Jackson brothers, Keke Palmer’s mother, Sharon Palmer, took to her Instagram and slammed them. She even went on to call both Darius and Sarunas "abusive" multiple times in her statement. The caption of her post reads as follows:

“I dare you, mess with my family. Family means everything to me! You and your family act like sociopaths and like the world can’t see it. You are phony! And I saw you from day one. My daughter is kind and our family treated you with kindness and this is how you treat it. I won’t take this laying down anymore. I’m done!”

Keke’s father, Larry Palmer, has not commented so far.

Keke Palmer’s parents are Sharon and Larry Palmer

Keke Palmer was born to Sharon Palmer and Lawrence “Larry” Palmer in August 1993 in Harvey, Illinois, and later raised in Robbins, Illinois. She has three siblings and grew up in a Catholic household.

Her parents, who have been together for over 37 years, met each other in drama school and struggled as part-time professional actors before they joined full-time jobs to feed their growing family, as per Amu Mama. While Keke Palmer’s father worked for a polyurethane company, her mother was a high school teacher who worked with autistic kids.

However, they both left their jobs and traveled cross-country, all the way to Los Angeles, California, to help with Keke’s acting and music career. At present, Sharon is not only Keke’s mother but also her manager, meaning she is what social media these days calls a “momager.”

In a February 2022 tweet, Keke Palmer even owed her career to her parents and publicly talked about their sacrifices. She wrote:

“My parents gave up everything for me. I will work till I can’t no more, to assure that their sacrifices weren’t in vain. The generational curses shall be overturned in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit! – Keke “Keep A Bag” Palmer.”

Here’s how Keke Palmer’s mother tore down the Jackson brothers

On Thursday, Keke Palmer filed a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Darius Jackson. She demanded sole legal and physical custody of their son, Leonis “Leo” Jackson, in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The reason, as mentioned in the court documents acquired by Page Six, stated that Darius assaulted, harassed, and trespassed on her personal property on multiple occasions, the most recent being on November 5. She accused him of both physical and emotional abuse throughout their two-year-long relationship.

Amid these allegations from Keke, Darius’ elder brother Sarunas accused her of being a “disgusting, vile, abusive, and manipulative person" who abused everyone.

“Just send positive energies to the babies…Any child in the middle of something like this does not deserve it at all. Wow. So, damn sad,” Sarunas added in a now-deleted tweet.

In the wake of this controversial post, Sharon Palmer came to her daughter’s defense and simultaneously tore down the Jackson brothers via an Instagram video.

She began by saying how she had been part of this industry courtesy of her daughter for nearly two decades but had never before had to stand up on her behalf. Sharon also noted how she couldn’t help but raise her voice on the issue.

“For Sarunas Jackson, to post on his Twitter, the ridiculous stuff that he’s posted…well, he knew his brother was abusive. I went to Sarunas over a year ago and told him that his brother was abusive to my daughter.”

Mrs. Palmer further continued by saying that Sarunas’ response to her complaint was shocking, as he said that he too used to be “abusive,” just like his brother. She also added that Sarunas was not somebody “special” like he considers himself to be.

“We know he is the biggest f*ckboy in Hollywood. He’s disrespectful to women, just like his little brother. He taught his brother how to be abusive. So, he doesn’t get to act like he’s a special guy. No, you’re a f*ckboy and you’re a part of the problem,” Sharon wrapped up her statement.

In the face of backlash, Sarunas Jackson counter-hit back at Sharon Palmer on @theshaderoom’s Instagram post on the same. He wrote in the comment section how he has never been “abusive” to any women and won’t keep up with the “circus.”

Sarunas further warned Sharon against spewing lies on social media or threatening his family, saying the world was soon going to hear the truth. He also asked everyone not to be affected by the Palmers and their claims.

It was the first time that Darius Jackson’s brother got involved in her and Keke Palmer’s relationship problem, which reportedly began in August 2023 when Darius called out Keke for the “outfit” she wore at an Usher concert, saying she was a "mom" and should have remembered it.

Following this, Palmer’s fans put Darius under fire. However, he hit back at them, saying he belonged to a household where there were standards and morals and was not hating or trying to control his baby's mother.

For those unaware, 30-year-old Keke Palmer and 29-year-old college athlete turned fitness trainer Darius Jackson were in a relationship from June 2021 to October 2023. Their son, Leo, was born in February 2023.