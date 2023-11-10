What did Sarunas Jackson tweet? Darius Jackson's brother comes under scrutiny amid Keke Palmer abuse allegations

On November 9, actress-singer Keke Palmer filed a restraining order against her former boyfriend Darius Jackson, accusing him of physical and emotional abuse, in Los Angeles. Simultaneously, she also requested sole legal and physical custody of their eight-month-old son Leodis.

Trigger warning: This article contains violent content. Readers' discretion is advised.

In the wake of Keke Palmer’s allegations, Darius Jackson’s brother, actor Sarunas Jackson took to X (formerly Twitter) to call her out. His now-deleted post read:

“The most disgusting, vile, abusive, manipulative person I have ever encountered in my entire life…Abuses almost everyone…Y’all will see.”

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Darius, too, posted a heartfelt note for his son on X. Sharing a picture with his son, he stated in the caption:

“I love you, son. See you soon!”

Expand Tweet

Amid this ongoing controversy, Sarunas Jackson has come under scrutiny.

Exploring Keke Palmer’s allegations against Darius Jackson

On Thursday, 30-year-old Keke Palmer filed a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson in California Superior Court, on the grounds of trespassing into her home without her knowledge or consent (as recent as November 5, as reportedly seen in her security footage), threatening her, and finally attacking her. She also accused him of multiple counts of harassment, assault, and physical and emotional abuse.

As per the court documents obtained by Page Six, the 29-year-old college athlete-turned-fitness trainer was “lunging for [her] neck, striking [her], throwing [her] over the couch and stealing [her] phone when [she] told him [she] was going to call the police.”

Expand Tweet

The documents further alleged that there have been “many instances of physical violence” by Darius, including destroying Keke Palmer’s personal property, such as diaries and prescription glasses, and throwing her belongings into the street, including her car keys, to prevent her from driving away.

Not only that but Palmer claimed that Darius hit her in front of their infant son, used profanities, and even blackmailed her that he would “kill himself with a gun” if she tried to leave him.

Expand Tweet

In addition to seeking protection, she also asked for sole legal and physical custody of her son Leo, whom she shares with Darius. She also stated that she wanted Darius to complete a year-long batterer intervention program, as per Page Six.

In her declaration, Keke Palmer also claimed that her two-year-long relationship with Darius Jackson “finally ended for good” in early October, citing the allegations mentioned above.

“It is because of our son, Leo, that I was finally able to end my relationship with Darius once and for all and escape the abuse. Leo is the most important thing in the entire world to me; he needs and deserves to be safe and grow up in an environment free from violence,” she added.

Expand Tweet

Palmer further continued by claiming that despite the split, the abuse has not ended from Darius’ end, rather he has become “even more unhinged, volatile, and dangerous” to both her and their son.

Keke Palmer’s mother hits back at Sarunas Jackson for his controversial tweet

In response to Keke Palmer’s allegations, Darius tweeted a photo of him with their son and wrote that he loved him and would meet him soon.

Meanwhile, his older brother Sarunas Jackson stirred up the controversy more by accusing Keke Palmer of being an abusive, manipulating, vile, and disgusting person, without taking her name.

“Just send positive energies to the babies…Any child in the middle of something like this does not deserve it at all. Wow. So d*mn sad,” Sarunas wrote in a now-removed tweet.

Expand Tweet

Keke Palmer’s mother, Sharon Palmer, addressed Sarunas’ accusations and hit back at him via an Instagram video. She said that she had not done anything like this before, but this time, she couldn’t help but raise her voice.

“For Sarunas Jackson, to post on his Twitter, the ridiculous stuff that he’s posted…well, he knew his brother was abusive. I went to Sarunas over a year ago and told him that his brother was abusive to my daughter.”

Sharon further added that Sarunas’ response was shocking as he said that he used to be abusive too, just like his brother. Keke Palmer’s mother further stated that Sarunas believed he was someone special, but the reality was something different.

“We know he is the biggest f*ckboy in Hollywood. He’s disrespectful to women, just like his little brother. He taught his brother how to be abusive. So, he doesn’t get to act like he’s a special guy. No, you’re a f*ckboy and you’re a part of the problem,” Sharon concluded.

Expand Tweet

While Sarunas Jackson’s name has come up in the Darius-Keke issue for the first time, Darius first created controversy when he commented on Palmer’s attire during an August concert of Usher, saying in a since-deleted tweet:

“It’s the outfit tho…you a mom.”

When he faced backlash from Palmer’s fans calling her controlling, he hit back at them saying it was his family and representation. He had standards and morals to live up to and was not a “hater” of Palmer or other women.