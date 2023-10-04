Why is Grimes suing Elon Musk? Parental rights custody battle explained

Elon Musk's former partner Grimes has recently filed a lawsuit against him related to their three children. Page Six revealed that Grimes filed a petition in a California court on September 29, 2023, to establish the parental relationship.

The court documents state that the court needs to confirm who the legal parents of the children are. However, Musk has not responded officially to the lawsuit until now.

The lawsuit news comes after a New York Times review of Musk's biography by journalist Walter Isaacson revealed last month that he had another child with Grimes. Musk later disclosed the name of his child through a post on X, which has been deleted, as "Tau Techno Mechanicus."

A portion of the review stated that Grimes described Musk's anger as "demon mode", leading to a lot of chaos. She also said that it allows Musk to complete his work.

Grimes sues Elon Musk after demanding to let her see her son

According to Page Six, Grimes reportedly shared a post on X before the news of the third child came out. She wrote that Shivon Zilis, who shares twins with Elon Musk, blocked her. The Canadian singer asked Shivon to unblock her and Elon to let her meet her son. She also wrote:

"I have never been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart."

However, Grimes shared another post on September 11, 2023, saying that she had a conversation with Shivon and that she was not at fault. She wrote that she and Shivon respect each other as they are good friends. Grimes continued:

"I truly apologize for responding to Walter like that. As u can imagine, that was a very gut level reaction to a thing that has been very hard for me. Communication about the twins wasn't handled super well in the past, but now I totally understand what happened and totally forgive the situation."

Grimes also described Shivon as an "amazing human" and said that both of them want the best for their children. Shivon also thanked Grimes in a tweet, writing that they had a "wonderful talk" and also congratulating the former on the third baby.

Elon Musk and Grimes separated back in 2021

Elon Musk and Grimes reportedly started dating in 2018. Page Six stated that their first child was born in 2020, and they named him X Æ A-12. They then welcomed another child named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk through surrogacy the following year.

Three months before the birth of Exa, the pair separated. Musk told Page Six at the time that he and Grimes are "semi-separated" and continue to remain good friends. He also stated:

"It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in L.A. She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room."

Elon Musk is the father of 11 children. His first marriage was to Justine Wilson from 2000 to 2008. He then tied the knot with Talulah Riley in 2010, and they divorced in 2016.