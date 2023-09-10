"Sounds more like a GWAR villain": Elon Musk and Grimes supposed third child named Techno Mechanicus sparks wild reactions online

The CEO of X (formerly known as Twitter), Elon Musk, and musician Grimes have supposedly welcomed a third child, but the couple hadn't shared any details about the event. However, the news was revealed through a biography of Musk. While the two are already parents to a son, X Æ A-12, and a daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, the biography mentioned that the couple has another kid named Techno Mechanicus.

As the news about Elon Musk naming his youngest child Techno Mechanicus went viral, social media users started talking about it on various platforms. One social media user responded to a tweet made by @JeetHeer and said how Techno Mechanicus sounds "like a GWAR villain."

Social media users stunned as biography reveals about Musk's third born: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Apart from sharing three kids with Grimes, Elon Musk is also the father to six kids with his ex-wife, Justine Wilson. The former couple welcomed their first son, Nevada, in 2002, but he tragically passed away at 10 weeks due to sudden infant death syndrome. Elon Musk and Wilson then gave birth to twins Vivian and Griffin, following which the duo had triplets - Kai, Saxon, and Damian - in 2006.

Later, Musk welcomed twins Strider and Azure with Shivon Zilis in November 2021. At the time, the X CEO did not make any announcement about these kids and tried to keep the birth of these twins secret. Weeks later, he welcomed his first daughter with Grimes.

Expand Tweet

This is not the first time Musk has given his kid an unconventional name - a fact that did not seem to sit well with the social media users. However, now that Elon Musk’s secret is out in the open due to the alleged biography, social media users have been sharing wild responses to the name.

Musk's biography is set to release next week, and it is the first source to reveal the name and existence of the third kid with Grimes. At the moment, not much is known about the biography.

Elon Musk's given name for his third born with Grimes leaves netizens in splits

It is true that Elon Musk is known for doing things differently, especially when it comes to naming his kids. Something similar happened when the netizens learned that the X CEO had named his youngest secret-born kid, which he had with Grimes, Techno Mechanicus.

As social media users learned about the name, it became the talk of the town. Under X user @PopBase's post, netizens shared their varied reactions. While some jokingly wrote that the couple must hate their son to name him something so unexpected, others made fun of the name.

Social media users stunned as biography reveals about Musk's third born: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users stunned as biography reveals about Musk's third born: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users stunned as biography reveals about Musk's third born: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users stunned as biography reveals about Musk's third born: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users stunned as biography reveals about Musk's third born: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users stunned as biography reveals about Musk's third born: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Neither Musk nor Grimes have commented on the alleged claims of the third child and his name as of now. However, as further details about the alleged biography surface, the confirmation regarding the same will be made in due time.