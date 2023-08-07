What did Grimes say about Lizzo? Singer triggers backlash after declaring her love for singer in viral tweet

Canadian musician Grimes was slammed online after she defended Lizzo amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding s*xual harassment by her former dancers. On August 6, the 35-year-old star took to her Twitter handle to discuss her positive experience with the Juice singer and showed her public support amidst the lawsuit chaos.

Declaring her love for Lizzo, Grimes said that she does believe when people said that "bad things happen," but she had also had dancers "mistreated" during her time which she did not find out way after.

"Mebe (sic) s**t is bad. But loyalty matters to me. Lizzo was kind to me and others for a decade before she was "cool", and she checked in on me when no one cared. I've only ever seen exemplary behavior from her, especially when everyone was hating on me and she was on top of the world."

Screenshot of Grimes' Twitter post supporting Lizzo. (Photo via @Grimezsz/Twitter)

The Genesis singer said there was no reason for Lizzo to check in on her but she did because she is a "good person." She then said:

"I recall when she first blew up being so happy because I'd never known such an admirable person to find fame in the music industry. I struggle to believe she would have so radically changed tired of a culture that seeks to destroy it's greatest virtues. Lizzo is amazing."

On August 1, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez filed a complaint against Lizzo and her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc. of several accusations and filed a lawsuit for wrongdoings including body-shaming, racial discrimination, and being coerced to touch the naked dancers in a live s*x show.

The lawsuit raised several eyebrows since Lizzo has always been hailed as a body-positive person.

Twitter reacts to Grimes supporting Lizzo amidst her lawsuit chaos

After Grimes supported Lizzo amidst her ongoing lawsuit controversy by her former dancers, Twitterati was furious. Several users slammed Grimes for her stance stating that just because Lizzo was sweet to her does not mean she would be the same for everyone.

Others suggested that money changed Lizzo, and urged the Shinigami Eyes singer to "not support hate."

dom @REDDECORATE grimes defending doja and lizzo im so tired

Larry Fitzmaurice @lfitzmaurice Grimes sticking up for Lizzo is a good bit. She’s excellent in only inserting herself into situations where she stands to be further hated as a result. The dumbest digital age martyr we’ve got

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on the Oblivion singer's support for Lizzo. (Photo via @Grimezsz/Twitter)

Aside from Lizzo, her dance team captain Shirlene Quigley was also named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

However, without directly addressing the girls, Lizzo denied the accusations and dubbed them "false" and "sensationalized stories." In an Instagram post, she wrote:

“I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days. I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not.”

As of writing, Lizzo has not responded to Grimes' support amidst her ongoing s*xual harassment lawsuit.