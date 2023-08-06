Lizzo loses more than 150,000 followers on Instagram in wake of dancers lawsuit drama

Singer Lizzo has embroiled herself in another controversy after three of her former dancers made claims of sexual exploitation against her. This news has led to a decline in her following, leading to a massive reduction, as per data from CrowdTangle, a firm owned by Meta, the parent company of Instagram.

Lizzo's Instagram followers decreased on August 1 when news about the lawsuit emerged. Since then, her official Instagram account has seen a total decline of 154,800 followers.

The downward trend started with a loss of more than 14,800 followers on the same day the lawsuit was reported, and following that, the subsequent day witnessed a steeper drop of 92,700 followers. On August 3, the day she addressed the case through a statement, another 47,200 followers opted to unfollow her.

A user explained this entire situation perfectly view a tweet:

the lizzo situation is getting serious. joe biden is no longer following her on IG.

The lawsuit, filed on August 1 in Los Angeles by three dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, levels multiple accusations against Lizzo and her company, Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc. These allegations claim racial and religious discrimination, and the dancers were forcefully pressured into physically contacting naked performers during live performances.

Lizzo stated in her previously deleted post on Instagram, denying the allegations.

“I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days,” “I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not.”

Later, she posted a big apology post on her Instagram, saying:

Moreover, director Sophia Nahli Allison, an Oscar nominee, publicly announced her decision to distance herself from an upcoming documentary associated with her.

Lizzo faced massive backlash from her fans due to the ongoing sexual harassment accusations

She is getting a lot of criticism from her fans on Twitter because of accusations of sexual harassment. Internet personality Tristan Tate, the brother of Andrew Tate, also talked about this issue. Many fans have expressed disappointment in her. One fan also spoke about this situation by sharing a tweet about how the singer treats her dancers on stage and backstage.

Names, faces, video testimonials, details.



Sounds right.



Where are my 'victims'? Oh… right… they're saying I'm innocent. Don't share those guys.



Fake chat logs though?



When word gets out that Lizzo is a horrible person the people she abused are talking. Names, faces, video testimonials, details. Sounds right. Where are my 'victims'? Oh… right… they're saying I'm innocent. Don't share those guys. Fake chat logs though?

Lizzo fat shaming while being fat herself don't surprise me cause that's the shit my tias do too

Big fat Lizzo was fat shaming and abusing her dancers while the wokesha's were telling us not to fat shame big fat Lizzo.

Beyoncé has updated "Break My Soul — The Queens Remix" by removing Lizzo from the verse and replacing her with Mary Roach Guilbeaux

Lizzo is an American singer with 3 Grammy awards and 13 nominations.

Lizzo, born Melissa Viviane Jefferson in Detroit, Michigan, has established herself as an accomplished American singer and rapper; her musical panorama was characterized by a distinctive fusion of pop, hip-hop, and R&B elements, which resonated profoundly with a global audience.

She started her music career with the debut album Lizzobangers in 2013, where she garnered initial attention through her commanding vocal and deep lyrical approach.

Nevertheless, her third studio album, Cuz I Love You, introduced in 2019, became the reason for her meteoric rise to fame. The album's principal single, Truth Hurts, achieved viral acclaim, securing her a Grammy nomination.

The year 2020 considers a tuning moment in her career as she clinched three Grammy Awards, including the coveted distinction of Best Urban Contemporary Album for Cuz I Love You and the honor of Best Pop Solo Performance for Truth Hurts and.Best Traditional R&B Performance for Jerome.

Beyond her musical contributions, her live performances are renowned for their dynamic style.

Overall, her artistic and musical impacts show a sense of inspiration for others, but her new sexual accusations have made her talk of the town in a bad light.