Why is Lizzo getting canceled? List of allegations and legal drama explained

American rapper Lizzo has been accused and sued for s*xual harassment and creating a hostile work environment by three of her former dancers. On August 1, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles against the 35-year-old star over some shocking claims since the singer has always been hailed as body positive person.

They also claimed that Lizzo forced one of them to touch a naked performer at an Amsterdam bar and put the group through an "excruciating" audition after falsely accusing them of drinking on the job.

The dancers - who are suing the singer, her choreographer, and her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring - said that Lizzo had brought up one dancer's weight gain and then criticized and fired her after she videotaped a meeting because of a health problem.

The lawsuit contains claims that between 2021 and 2023, the dancers were coerced into attending s*x shows and engaging with other dancers. In the suit, the leader of Lizzo's dance team is also accused of preaching to other dancers and making fun of those who had engaged in premarital s*x, as well as sharing obscene s*xual fantasies, acting out oral s*x, while talking publicly talking about one of the plaintiffs' virginity.

Body-positive Lizzo has been accused of fat-shaming one of her former dancers

Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, has been accused by Arianna Davis of pressuring her to touch another performer's breasts in an Amsterdam nightclub. After some resistance, Davis eventually gave into it since she feared that not doing so would harm her professionally.

The Good as Hell singer, along with her choreographer Tanisha Scott, has also been accused of body shaming Davis on tour. The plaintiff alleged that the duo asked her if she was "struggling with something" since she seemed less interested in her role as a dancer in the team.

The documents stated:

"In professional dance, a dancer's weight gain is often seen as that dancer getting lazy or worse off as a performer. Lizzo's and Ms. Scott's questions about Ms. Davis's commitment to the tour were thinly veiled concerns about Ms Davis's weight gain."

The lawsuit also alleges that Davis had an impression that she had to reveal her personal details in order to keep her job.

Moreover, Lizzo and her production company BGBT have also been accused of racial discrimination. The lawsuit alleges that the black dancers of the team were treated differently from other members. The suit states:

“Only the dance cast — comprised of full-figured women of color — were ever spoken to in this manner.”

The women alleged that they were accused of not being professional and having a bad attitude. Another accusation was that the Juice singer and her production team did not pay the dancers fairly while they were on her European tour.

According to their allegations, the trio claimed to have been offered a mere 25 percent of their regular weekly pay as a retainer during the period when they were not actively participating in the tour.

In addition, it has been alleged that the Truth Hurts singer and the company expressed that the dancers involved should refrain from pursuing other job opportunities during these designated breaks.

On April 26, Crystal Williams was fired from their dance team after she stood up against Lizzo's assertions that the dancers were drinking before their performances. Davis was fired for allegedly recording a meeting since she had an eye condition that made it difficult for her to perform under stressful situations.

Their friend, Rodriguez, later resigned from the group over the alleged treatment of her fellow dancers.