"If this isn't white privilege at its best": Michael Sack St Louis racial discrimination lawsuit sparks online ridicule

Michael Sack, a white police officer from Missouri's St. Louis filed a lawsuit against the city on Monday, claiming that he was not promoted as the police chief because of the color of his skin. Michael, who is currently appointed as the Lieutenant Colonel at the St. Louis Police Department, was among the four white officers who sued the police department for racially discriminating against them.

Michael argued that he was qualified to serve as the police chief but the administration did not offer him the position because of his skin color. He stated that the city's Mayor, Tishaura O. Jones allegedly wanted to hire a black individual as the chief.

St. Louis' second search for a new police chief included four final candidates, two of whom were black and the other two were white, including Michael. One of the black finalists withdrew his name from consideration, while the other turned down the offer. But instead of hiring Michael after the two were unavailable, the department hired a white man named Robert Tracy, the former police chief of Delaware's Wilmington as the new chief of St. Louis.

Michael Sack's lawsuit filed on July 31 has since prompted netizens to ridicule the officer. Several netizens reacted to the situation as they took to the comments section of The Shade Room's post on the subject.

Netizens ridicule Lieutenant Colonel Sack for filing racial discrimination lawsuit against the city. (Image via Instagram/@thesharedroom)

"The entitlement is beyond me" - Netizens react as Michael Sack files a lawsuit against the city

Individuals online called Michael entitled for wanting to be hired over Black people. Several people pointed out Michel's white privilege and called him out for reverse racism and for disregarding the African-American community's struggles with racial discrimination.

Michael Sack was an interim chief for six months

Michael Sack's lawsuit noted that Robert Tracy was appointed as the police chief even though the city council members of Wilmington criticized him for racial tensions and a lack of diversity in the department, as per St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Previously, Michael Sack served as the interim chief of the department for around six months. He was among the four final candidates who were being considered for the position last year. In St. Louis' second search for a new police chief, Michael was the only internal candidate.

Sumner @renmusb1 White Cop Cries Racism After He Loses Top Job to... Another White Cop. Michael Sack filed the suit against the city of St. Louis, Mayor Tishaura Jones, & Interim Public Safety Dir Daniel Isom in the Eastern District of Missouri fed crt Mon.🤔🤣"What's going on in our universe?" pic.twitter.com/MrtqDlGCmV

The previous search was called off by the Mayor because the only two finalists, Michael Sack and Lieutenant Colonel Lawrence O'Toole were both white men and were already appointed at the department.