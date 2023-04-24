What did Diane Abbott say? Racism letter controversy explained as Labour Party lawmaker is suspended

British politician Diane Abbott has been suspended from the Labour Party after she wrote a letter stating that Jewish people do not experience racism but rather face discrimination comparable to that suffered by "redheads." The remarks garnered backlash after the 69-year-old lawmaker wrote a letter to The Observer newspaper titled, Racism in Britain is not black and white. It's far more complicated.

Abbott, who is the MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington, wrote that Jewish, Irish, and Traveller people face racism, and though their experiences were similar to racism, there were differences.

But when she says that Jewish people don’t suffer racism, she’s (rightly) publicly ostracised and flogged.

Double standards? 🤯 When Diane Abbott said, ‘Only white people can be racist’ and, ‘White people love playing divide and rule’, no one bat an eyelid.But when she says that Jewish people don’t suffer racism, she’s (rightly) publicly ostracised and flogged.Double standards? 🤯 #dianeabbott When Diane Abbott said, ‘Only white people can be racist’ and, ‘White people love playing divide and rule’, no one bat an eyelid. But when she says that Jewish people don’t suffer racism, she’s (rightly) publicly ostracised and flogged. Double standards? 🤯 #dianeabbott https://t.co/WAep0lXffh

"They undoubtedly experience prejudice. This is similar to racism and the two words are often used as if they are interchangeable. It is true that many types of white people with points of difference, such as redheads, can experience this prejudice. But they are not all their lives subject to racism."

Under former leader Jeremy Corbyn, Labour was accused of discrimination and harassment against Jews. Based on projections, the party is likely to form the next government in the United Kingdom following the upcoming election.

The equalities watchdog assessed that the Labour Party handled allegations of frequent antisemitism with significant weaknesses in 2020.

Diane Abbott apologized for her controversial comments

Robert Abel @rj_abel Diane Abbott sat down, thought about it, and decided to write.

It wasn’t a slip of the tongue or an off the top comment.



Should she go ?

In the same letter, Diane Abbott further explained her controversial stance on racism and discrimination. She said:

"In pre-civil rights America, Irish people, Jewish people and Travellers were not required to sit at the back of the bus. In apartheid South Africa, these groups were allowed to vote. And at the height of slavery, there were no white-seeming people manacled on the slave ships."

Abbott, a politician since 1987, is a close supporter of Jeremy Corbyn, for whom she served as the party's spokeswoman for home affairs. Abbott was the first black woman elected to the British Parliament.

Corbyn was suspended from the Labour Party after he claimed that antisemitism in the party during his leadership had been overstated.

Diane's comments on racism garnered severe backlash from within and from opposition parties. As per Sky News, Pensions Secretary Jonathan Ashworth called the letter "deeply wrong" and "deeply offensive."

Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Grant Shapps also called out Abbott for "casually spouting hateful anti-semitism."

are you actually going to do anything? Once again, Jewish people have to wake up and see a Labour MP casually spouting hateful anti-semitism. @Keir_Starmer are you actually going to do anything? Once again, Jewish people have to wake up and see a Labour MP casually spouting hateful anti-semitism. @Keir_Starmer are you actually going to do anything? https://t.co/nO1FoOj5Lc

Former Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Sajid Javid also said that he was "appalled" by Diane Abbott's stance on racism.

Sajid Javid @sajidjavid Appalled by this minimisation of racism against Jews and other groups who may not have a certain skin pigmentation.



Redefining racism in obscure ways damages the cause of tackling it - whether that’s majority vs minority, minority vs minority, or other ‘points of difference’. Appalled by this minimisation of racism against Jews and other groups who may not have a certain skin pigmentation.Redefining racism in obscure ways damages the cause of tackling it - whether that’s majority vs minority, minority vs minority, or other ‘points of difference’. https://t.co/gOoCEMIVqK

Comedian David Baddiel countered Abbott's stance with facts and pointed out that millions of Jews were killed in the middle of the 20th century just because they were Jews.

David Baddiel @Baddiel And in the middle of the 20th Century 6 million Jews were murdered after being categorised as an inferior race. Not sure that’s prejudice. And in the middle of the 20th Century 6 million Jews were murdered after being categorised as an inferior race. Not sure that’s prejudice. https://t.co/Vf7gh0bnUD

After facing backlash, Diane Abbott issued an apology for her controversial remarks and dissociated herself from her own letter.

“I wish to wholly and unreservedly withdraw my remarks and disassociate myself from them. The errors arose in an initial draft being sent. But there is no excuse, and I wish to apologize for any anguish caused.”

She continued:

John McTernan @johnmcternan Swift and appropriate apology from Diane Abbott. She has been subjected to vile racist abuse throughout her career, and her apology should be accepted in the spirit it is offered. Swift and appropriate apology from Diane Abbott. She has been subjected to vile racist abuse throughout her career, and her apology should be accepted in the spirit it is offered. https://t.co/tU0NS1HkS1

“Racism takes many forms, and it is completely undeniable that Jewish people have suffered its monstrous effects, as have Irish people, Travellers and many others. Once again, I would like to apologize publicly for the remarks and any distress caused as a result of them.”

Responding to her controversial comments, a Labour Party spokesperson said:

“The Labour Party completely condemns these comments, which are deeply offensive and wrong. The chief whip has suspended the Labour whip from Diane Abbott pending an investigation.”

Earlier this year, Britain's equalities watchdog said that Labour has made some significant changes in the past two years to handle antisemitism.

