Who is Piers Corbyn? Jeremy Corbyn's brother slammed for shooting anti-mask song in London Underground 

Piers Corbyn and his anti-mask supporters gathered on a London Tube when they filmed a song protesting against wearing masks amidst the pandemic. The video was reportedly shot on November 28.

The video was titled “Unmasked TFL: The Musical” and had interesting lyrics, to say the least. In the clip, the song goes like this:

“Wearing a mask, is like trying to keep a fart in your trousers. What is it like? It’s like trying to keep a fart in your trousers.”

This seems to be a reply to London’s mayor Sadiq Khan’s message in Transport for London coaches on the train. Corbyn was seen peeling off a sticker that requested passengers wear a mask while traveling.

What is known about Piers Corbyn?

Piers Corbyn is a former weather forecaster and conspiracy theory dweller. Amidst the pandemic, the political activist is known for his anti-masking stance. He is also the brother of Jeremy Corbyn, the former leader of the center-left Labour party. The 74-year-old is currently campaigning to replace Sadiq Khan as the next Mayor of London.

The younger Corbyn brother was born in Wiltshire on March 10, 1947. Furthermore, in 1968, Piers Corbyn received a first-class BSc degree in physics from Imperial College London. He also has a Master’s in astrophysics from Queen Mary College, University of London, in 1981.

A brief list of Piers Corbyn’s controversies

The 74-year-old has been involved in controversy since the 1990s when he funded WeatherAction, a climate analytics firm. Piers Corbyn later rejected the scientific reasons for climate change.

Piers also labeled the coronavirus pandemic a ‘hoax.’ In 2021, the Chippenham native was arrested twice by the Metropolitan police in 2021 after organizing ‘anti-lock down’ protests.

In early February, Corbyn was arrested for comparing the UK’s national vaccination drive to Nazi concentration camps. He was arrested under charges of malicious communications and public nuisance.

Similarly, Corbyn hit back against Channel 4’s new documentary on COVID and made false claims about vaccination. He wrote on Facebook,

“People are now more likely to die from the Covid Injections than any Covid flu.”

Piers Corbyn was also charged for breaking COVID-19 rules and regulations with multiple offenses on May 16 and May 30, 2020. He has also reportedly heckled students in various schools to prevent them from getting vaccinated.

As per reports from multiple sources, Piers Corbyn screamed at the pupils and spread leaflets filled with misinformation about vaccination.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar