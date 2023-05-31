On May 30, 2023, following the release of an OP's fansign call with ENHYPEN's Sunghoon, netizens were frustrated to witness the rude and uncalled-for behavior adopted by the fan. In the video, there were supposedly a group of friends who not only spoke in an informal tone with the 20-year-old idol, but also made rude comments and hurled disrespectful words towards him.

As the video went viral online, many were displeased and angered at the way the said mistreators interacted with the idol. Given that Sunghoon looked uncomfortable and upset in response to the rude behavior he was facing during the fansign video call, fans' frustration was only further fueled. Ever since the same, fans have been reporting the accounts that mistreated him and have also been sending love and support to the idol.

☁️詩 @jungwonrkive i dont wanna be involved but it hurts :( sending sunghoon all the love 🥺 i hope he’s okay :( why cant people behave and just send pretty words to all the members :((( you know it’s a ot7 fansign like they’re humans too i cant deal im so angry i dont wanna be involved but it hurts :( sending sunghoon all the love 🥺 i hope he’s okay :( why cant people behave and just send pretty words to all the members :((( you know it’s a ot7 fansign like they’re humans too i cant deal im so angry https://t.co/QFEieNnZZt

"I hope the world will be more kinder to you": Fans express anger towards the fans who mistreated ENHYPEN's Sunghoon during a fansign video call

With the beginning of physical restrictions after the kickstart of Covid-19, the K-pop industry took to online means to keep the interaction between artists and their fans running. However, even with the pandemic settling down, the tradition of online fansign video events continued as it allows fans from different parts of the world to easily connect with their favorite idols.

Regardless, fansign events continue to face problems as they always did, where idols are faced with rude and unexpected behavior from the fans that come to meet them. As complaints regarding the rude conduct followed by certain fans with the K-pop idols during fansign video calls stack up one after another, the recent incident involving ENHYPEN's Sunghoon adds to the same.

Mimi ⨾ DARK BLOOD @drunkdqz3d

user @/tyule_ and their friend group got into an offline fansign fasign with Sunghoon, and spoke to him in a very RUDE and informal manner they also mocked him, insulted him and called him names tweet got deleted but i saved it.user @/tyule_ and their friend group got into an offline fansign fasign with Sunghoon, and spoke to him in a very RUDE and informal manner they also mocked him, insulted him and called him names twitter.com/i/web/status/1… tweet got deleted but i saved it. user @/tyule_ and their friend group got into an offline fansign fasign with Sunghoon, and spoke to him in a very RUDE and informal manner they also mocked him, insulted him and called him names twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/dUzGNR8tOj

While much exciting content resulted from the recent fansign video call event held by ENHYPEN, fans were disappointed to find an unsettling incident among the same. The OP, through their Twitter account, @tyule_, tweeted the video of them and Sunghoon (now deleted), which angered many people since the tweet's caption contained a derogatory word. The said tweet had the caption:

"I can't help but laugh, he really looks like a (r slur)."

However, this was only further fueled as the fan and their accompanying group of friends continued to be rude towards the idol, called him names, and also mocked him during the entirety of the video call:

"Don't you have something to say to me? It hasn't been a while, man, you're too much...do you know who's fan I am? Do you really not remeber me?"

As the fan continued to mockingly laugh with her friends while talking to Sunghoon, the idol looked visibly uncomfortable and helpless, further concerning the fans. Many expressed that the behavior was completely unnecessary since it lacks respect for someone who works hard to entertain his fans. Check out some of these tweets below:

via. @forenhaonlyz to my sunghoon, you deserve all the good things in the world. you are more than enough, and you’re doing great. i am so proud of you. i will support you no matter what and i’ll always be by your side. i got your back, hoonie. i hope the world will be more kinder to you. :( to my sunghoon, you deserve all the good things in the world. you are more than enough, and you’re doing great. i am so proud of you. i will support you no matter what and i’ll always be by your side. i got your back, hoonie. i hope the world will be more kinder to you. :(

van @prodshn i just want to give you the biggest hug right now, sunghoon i just want to give you the biggest hug right now, sunghoon https://t.co/PSGgooLDpl

sam. @snkivuitton ENGENES, CAN WE JUST MASS REPORT THIS ACCOUNT??? SHE'S JUNGWON SASAENG AND SHE'S ONE OF THE GROUP OF FRIENDS WHO MOCK SUNGHOON EARLIER ENGENES, CAN WE JUST MASS REPORT THIS ACCOUNT??? SHE'S JUNGWON SASAENG AND SHE'S ONE OF THE GROUP OF FRIENDS WHO MOCK SUNGHOON EARLIER https://t.co/sK5jKheLNz

# darkblood ★ @vacajeons DARK BLOOD⨾ @wendeezhoon

So lets talk about how user @/tyule_ and their friend group got on a fansign on a fasign with Sunghoon, talking to him in a very RUDE and informal manner but not only that but also mocked/bullied him and insulted him??? The tweet got deleted but i saved it.So lets talk about how user @/tyule_ and their friend group got on a fansign on a fasign with Sunghoon, talking to him in a very RUDE and informal manner but not only that but also mocked/bullied him and insulted him??? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The tweet got deleted but i saved it. So lets talk about how user @/tyule_ and their friend group got on a fansign on a fasign with Sunghoon, talking to him in a very RUDE and informal manner but not only that but also mocked/bullied him and insulted him??? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/L2P2YjzQSx first and foremost, sunghoon sees TONS of fans everyday. how is he supposed to remember someone like you @tyule_ ??? your action towards hoon during fansign just shows that you didnt deserve any recognition at all. twitter.com/wendeezhoon/st… first and foremost, sunghoon sees TONS of fans everyday. how is he supposed to remember someone like you @tyule_ ??? your action towards hoon during fansign just shows that you didnt deserve any recognition at all. twitter.com/wendeezhoon/st…

Additionally, fans grew more furious as the OP went on Twitter to talk about their fansign video call experience with Sunghoon, writing:

The other (ENHYPEN) members were just funny but Park Sunghoon made my mood really really sour. A (r slur) who doesn’t recognize me.

After further looking up into the issue, fans also found the Twitter accounts of the other group of friends who were sitting beside the OP. They've now been actively reporting the account and spreading news across the internet to effectively blacklist the supposed mistreators. Simultaneously, they are sending support and love to the idol who faced uncalled-for behavior.

Poll : 0 votes